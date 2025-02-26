At least six newborn pikin dem don die for Gaza sake of serious cold, na wetin Dr. Saeed Saleh, one health official for Patient's Friends Benevolent Society Hospital (PFBS) for di area, tok.

Saleh yarn for one video wey dem record on Tuesday say for di past two weeks, dem admit eight newborn pikin dem wey cold injure well-well, and six of dem no survive.

Di hospital talk say di condition wey Palestinians dey face na wahala, as dem dey stay for tent and house wey bomb don scatter, without any protection from di cold wey dey blow for Middle East now.

Health officials for di hospital beg di people wey dey mediate di war between Israel and Gaza make dem quick provide mobile house dem as temporary shelter for di over 280,000 families wey no get house again after Israeli air strike.

Dem still beg make dem send fuel come so dat people fit warm demself and protect di small pikin dem from di harsh weather.

'Criminal policies'

Israel and Hamas agree ceasefire for Gaza on January 19 to stop di 16 months of Israeli wahala and to allow dem release Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

But di truce dey fragile as both sides dey accuse each oda of breaking di agreement. Last weekend, Israel delay di release of 620 Palestinian prisoners wey dem suppose exchange for six Israeli captives and four bodies wey Hamas release, and dis na clear violation of di ceasefire terms.

Hamas blame di death of di newborn pikin dem on Israel’s "criminal policies," and dem accuse Israel say dem dey block humanitarian aid.

Israel never talk anything about di report of di newborn pikin dem wey die.

International aid officials confirm say aid dey enter Gaza even though dem get some wahala, but dem warn say more help still dey needed.

Israel war for Gaza don kill over 48,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health officials, destroy plenty part of di area, and make hundreds of thousands of people no get house again.