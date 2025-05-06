Sudanese paramilitary group wey dem dey call Rapid Support Forces (RSF) use drone early Tuesday attack di seaport and airport for Port Sudan, wey dey eastern Sudan.

Fire start for di airport and seaport for Port Sudan afta loud gbosaa sound wey come from wetin dem believe na drone attack, na wetin one Anadolu news agency reporter tok.

Another drone attack hit di main army base for di city centre, one army official tell AFP. Witnesses still tok say one hotel wey dey near di area sef collect hit. Both di army base and di hotel dey close to di house of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, wey dey fight him former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, di RSF commander, since April 2023.

Dis na di third day back-to-back wey di Sudanese army-aligned government seat of power dey under attack. Di government never yan anything about di attack yet.

Afta di attack, some flights for Port Sudan airport delay or dem reschedule dem, na wetin one source inside di airport tok.

Di strikes happen one day afta di main fuel depot for di kontri collect hit, wey cause big fire for south of di eastern city. Dis city bin dey considered safe place for di hundreds of thousands of people wey dey run comot from di two-year war.

RSF don dey use drones more and more since dem lose territory, including almost all of Khartoum for March. Dem dey use di drones attack deep inside army-controlled areas.

On Monday, UN oga Antonio Guterres tok say di reports of paramilitary attacks for Port Sudan na "serious matter wey fit affect di protection of civilians and humanitarian work."

Almost all di humanitarian aid wey dey enter Sudan, where famine don dey and almost 25 million people dey suffer hunger, dey pass through Port Sudan.

Di war for Sudan don kill tens of thousands of people, scatter 13 million, and create di biggest hunger and displacement crisis for di world. Di war don divide di kontri into two: di army dey control di centre, north, and east, while RSF dey control almost all of Darfur for di west and some parts of di south.

Experts tok say di RSF dey use drones more now to show say dem fit reach far and to disturb di army supply lines. Di RSF dey use both local and advanced drones, and Sudan army don accuse United Arab Emirates say dem dey supply di drones.

On Monday, di International Court of Justice reject one case wey Sudan carry go against UAE, where dem accuse UAE of supporting RSF for genocide.