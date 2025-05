US President Donald Trump don talk say im wan change di name of two US holidays to “Victory Day” as part of im latest move to adjust di country holiday names.

“I dey rename May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I,” Trump write for im Truth Social platform.

Victory Day na di day wey European Union dey celebrate on May 8, and former Soviet countries dey mark am on May 9. Di day dey remember di time wey Germany surrender to Allied Forces afta World War II end.

Even though some people for US dey mark di day, e no be public holiday and e no dey celebrated reach as dem dey do for Europe.

“Plenty of our allies and friends dey celebrate May 8th as Victory Day, but we do pass any other country for di victory wey we get for World War II,” Trump talk for im post.

November 11 before na “Armistice Day” wey former US president Woodrow Wilson name am to remember di 1918 armistice wey end di fight for World War I.

Now, di day don turn public holiday for US as “Veterans Day” to honour Americans wey don serve for di US armed forces.

“We win both Wars, nobody near us for strength, bravery, or military sense, but we no dey celebrate anything – Na because we no get leaders again wey sabi how to do am!” Trump still talk. “We go start to dey celebrate our victories again!”

No executive order or official statement don come out from di White House yet to confirm di holiday name change.

Trump for im second term don dey try change di names of some US public things, like national holidays – e even try change “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” back to “Columbus Day” – or even geographical names, like di “Gulf of Mexico” wey e wan call “Gulf of America.”