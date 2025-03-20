Sudan state TV don talk for Thursday say di army dey near to take control of di Presidential Palace for Khartoum from di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Dis one fit be big change for di two-year-old conflict wey fit scatter di kontri.

Late for Wednesday, heavy fight bin happen near di palace. People wey see di mata and military sources tell Reuters say dem hear explosions and see air strikes wey di army carry go central Khartoum.

Di two military groups bin do coup for 2021, wey spoil di plan to move go civilian government. But fight start for April 2023 afta di plan for new transition cause wahala.

Di war don cause wetin UN call di biggest humanitarian crisis for di world and plenty human rights abuse.