Di European Commissioner for Equality, preparedness and crisis management don tok say she dey worry about di "alarming reports" wey dey show say Israeli attacks dey target health workers, hospitals, and aid workers for di Gaza wey dem don besiege.

"I dey worry about di alarming reports wey dey come from Gaza, where health workers, ambulances, and hospitals don dey under Israeli attack – again," Hadja Lahbib tok for one statement on Tuesday.

She tok say dis kain acts dey spoil di important and brave work wey aid workers dey do to save lives for di middle of di fight.

"Humanitarian aid work gatz continue to help people wey dey in serious need. International Humanitarian Law gatz dey respected by everybody," she add.

Lahbib tok say she dey join UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher to call for di respect of all civilians and humanitarian workers.

"We need to make sure say all civilians, including humanitarian workers and their offices, dey protected all di time, plus civilian infrastructure like medical facilities, schools, and UN offices," she add.

Israeli wahala

Israel end di ceasefire for Gaza on March 18 by demself and start di war again, wey don kill 800 Palestinians and injure over 1,600 people.

Since October 2023, Israel don kill over 50,100 Palestinians, most of dem na women and children, and dem don scatter di blockaded area, displace almost everybody wey dey live there.

Last November, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and him former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.

Israel still dey face one genocide case for di International Court of Justice because of di war wey dem dey do for di enclave.