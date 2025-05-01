One US federal judge don rule say tech giant Apple violate one 2021 court order wey dem put to stop dia anti-competitive wahala. Dis one na big step for di legal fight wey dey go on between Apple and Epic Games, di company wey dey behind Fortnite.

As CBS News report am, di US District Judge, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, give strong ruling on Wednesday. She talk say Apple dey contempt of court because dem dey block developers from show users other payment systems wey no dey inside dia App Store.

“Apple no go fit continue dey do anyhow to block competition,” Gonzalez Rogers write for her judgment.

She come order Apple make dem stop to dey block developers from share external purchase options. She also talk say Apple no fit dey collect new commission for transactions wey no pass through dia app.

Di original court order na from Epic Games’ 2020 antitrust lawsuit. Dem accuse Apple say dem dey monopolize di mobile app market by forcing developers to use dia own payment system wey dey give Apple commission up to 30 percent.

Even though Gonzalez Rogers no gree say Apple get monopoly, she still order dem to change some things. But di court talk say Apple no do wetin dem suppose do.

“Di way Apple dey behave show say dem sabi wetin dem dey do, but dem still choose di option wey go block competition pass,” di judge write.

She also accuse Alex Roman, Apple’s vice president of finance, say e lie for court. She talk say Apple CEO, Tim Cook, no gree follow wetin dem advise am to do. “Cook no choose well,” she write.

Apple reply for statement: “We no agree with di decision. But we go follow di court order and we go appeal.”

Apple dey face more wahala for anti-trust cases.

Di case fit even turn criminal as Gonzalez Rogers don refer am to di US Attorney for di Northern District of California to check if dem fit charge Apple for contempt.

Dis one dey happen as di Justice Department dey also look Apple matter. Dem don file big antitrust lawsuit against Apple for 2024, accuse dem say dem dey suppress competition well well.