Plenti UN workers dem and civilians for east Congo don run go Rwanda, di neighbouring country, afta M23 rebels take over Goma, one important town for Congo. Di mata of di Congo soldiers sef, some of dem surrender give Rwanda security people on Monday.

For one video wey Rwanda Radio and TV post for X, e show wetin look like Congo soldiers, some wear uniform, dey hand over dia weapons give Rwanda security people afta dem cross enter Rwanda side for Rubavu area.

Dis kasala happen just few hours afta M23 rebels claim say dem don enter Goma, wey make plenty people run comot di town for safety.

Di M23 rebels, wey people dey accuse say Rwanda dey back dem, don increase dia attack for east Congo last week, as dem capture some important towns. But Rwanda President Paul Kagame don deny di accusation say im dey support di rebels.

Big prison break for Goma

For Monday morning, one big prison break happen for Goma, Congo, afta M23 rebels enter di town. Di prison wey get about 3,000 prisoners, dem scatter am, and di break cause 'deaths' according to some sources, but dem no give more details.

Some prisoners wey escape dey waka for di streets near di area, as one AFP reporter tok.