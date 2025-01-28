WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Wahala for DRC: UN soldiers and white people dey enter Rwanda
Di M23 rebels dey claim say dem don take over di important town of Goma for eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Wahala for DRC: UN soldiers and white people dey enter Rwanda
Oga-oga dem don run from Goma / Reuters
28 Jenuwari 2025

Plenti UN workers dem and civilians for east Congo don run go Rwanda, di neighbouring country, afta M23 rebels take over Goma, one important town for Congo. Di mata of di Congo soldiers sef, some of dem surrender give Rwanda security people on Monday.

For one video wey Rwanda Radio and TV post for X, e show wetin look like Congo soldiers, some wear uniform, dey hand over dia weapons give Rwanda security people afta dem cross enter Rwanda side for Rubavu area.

Dis kasala happen just few hours afta M23 rebels claim say dem don enter Goma, wey make plenty people run comot di town for safety.

Di M23 rebels, wey people dey accuse say Rwanda dey back dem, don increase dia attack for east Congo last week, as dem capture some important towns. But Rwanda President Paul Kagame don deny di accusation say im dey support di rebels.

Big prison break for Goma

For Monday morning, one big prison break happen for Goma, Congo, afta M23 rebels enter di town. Di prison wey get about 3,000 prisoners, dem scatter am, and di break cause 'deaths' according to some sources, but dem no give more details.

Some prisoners wey escape dey waka for di streets near di area, as one AFP reporter tok.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us