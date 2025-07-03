BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
Nigeria suppose revise budget due to lower oil prices- IMF
Nigeria need to adjust dia 2025 budget to lower oil prices and increase cash transfers to protect di most vulnerable population, di IMF don tok.
Preident Bola Tinubu Photo: Reuters / Reuters
3 Julai 2025

Nigeria gatz adjust di 2025 budget to fit di lower oil price dem and increase cash transfer to help di people wey dey suffer pass, na wetin di International Monetary Fund (IMF) tok on Wednesday.

As dem release di result of dia regular "Article IV" check on Nigeria economic policy, IMF tok say di economic growth dey steady but e no reach better level for per person, and inflation still dey high. Di Fund predict say Nigeria economy go grow by 3.4% dis year and 3.2% by 2026.

"Di international economic environment wey Nigeria dey operate inside dey full of plenty uncertainty, especially as oil price dey waka up and down. Dis one dey affect Nigeria directly for di fiscal balance, external balance, and inflation," na wetin Axel Schimmelpfennig, di IMF mission chief for Nigeria, tok.

Di wahala wey dey ground mean say e dey very important make policymakers sabi build and keep buffer, and dem gatz dey ready to handle any shock or opportunity wey fit show face, Schimmelpfennig add.

Oil price don drop.

"Di main challenge now na how to fight high poverty and food wahala," IMF tok.

As Africa biggest oil exporter, Nigeria plan di 2025 budget based on $75 per barrel oil price. But Brent crude oil futures last sell for just over $68 per barrel.

