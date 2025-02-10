Di formation of new Sudanese government go happen afta dem fit recapture Khartoum finish, na wetin military sources tell Reuters on Sunday. Dis one dey come one day afta di army oga, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, tok say im go form technocratic wartime government.

Di Sudanese army, wey don dey struggle for di war wit di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), don dey regain ground for Khartoum for di past few weeks. Dem dey push for di symbolic presidential palace wey dey near di Nile.

Di RSF, wey don tok say dem go support di formation of rival civilian government, don dey retreat as di army don expand dia air power and ground troops wit help from allied militias.

"We fit call am caretaker government or wartime government. Na government wey go help us finish di military objectives wey remain, wey be to free Sudan from dis rebels," Burhan tok for meeting wit army-aligned politicians for Port Sudan on Saturday.

Ramadan ceasefire no go happen

Di RSF dey control most parts of di west of di kontri and dem dey fight hard to hold di Darfur region by taking over di city of al-Fashir. Burhan don tok say ceasefire no go dey for Ramadan unless di RSF stop dia campaign for dat area.

Di war start for April 2023 because of wahala about how dem go integrate di two forces afta dem work together to remove civilians wey dem dey share power wit afta di uprising wey remove di former leader, Omar al-Bashir.

Di conflict don turn to one of di biggest humanitarian crisis for di world as more than 12 million people don dey displaced and half of di population dey face hunger.

Changes to interim constitution

Burhan tok say dem go change di kontri interim constitution. Military sources tok say di changes go remove all references to partnership wit civilians or di RSF. Di army go get di power to appoint technocratic prime minister wey go later appoint cabinet.

Burhan also call on members of di civilian Taqadum coalition to reject di RSF, say dem go welcome dem back if dem fit do so.