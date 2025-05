Di International Football Association Board (IFAB) don publish new rules wey go start from July 1, and one of di rules go stop goalkeepers from dey waste time.

For di booklet wey dem put for IFAB website, dem talk say goalkeeper fit hold ball for hin hand for only eight seconds. If e hold di ball pass dat time, referee go do visual countdown of five seconds, and after dat, dem go give corner kick to di oda team.

Before now, di rule bin talk say goalkeeper get six seconds to release di ball, and if e no do am, di oda team go get indirect free kick. But referees no dey too use dis rule before.

VAR rules

For di new rules, dem talk say no indirect free kick or punishment go dey if team official, substitute, player wey dem don commot, or player wey dey temporarily outside di field touch ball as e dey comot for field, as long as e no do am to cheat.

Dem also add new tin for Video Assistant Referee (VAR) protocol. Referees go fit announce wetin dem decide after VAR review or long VAR check.

Di booklet still get new guidelines wey talk say na only team captain fit talk to referee for some kind situations.