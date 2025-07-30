WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
Hunger across di world don reduce except for Africa, parts of Asia - UN
Di report wey five UN agencies publish show say between 638 million and 720 million pipo suffer hunger for 2024.
Dem dey test pikin for malnutrition for El Fasher camp Darfur, Sudan. / Reuters
8 hours ago

Di new report on 'State of Food Security and Nutrition for di World' don show say about 8.2% of all people for di world (around 673 million pipo) no chop well for 2024.

Dis number don small-small comot from 8.5% for 2023 and 8.7% for 2022.

But di report talk say di progress no dey di same everywhere because hunger still dey increase for many parts of Africa and Western Asia.

Di report wey five UN agencies publish, and dem launch am during di Second UN Food Summit (UNFSS+4) for Addis Ababa, show say between 638 million and 720 million pipo suffer hunger for 2024.

If we use di main number of 673 million, dis mean say 15 million pipo less suffer hunger comapre to 2023, and 22 million pipo less compare to 2022. Di summit start July 27 and end yesterday July 29, and many big stakeholders from around di world attend.

Even though hunger don reduce small, di number still pass how e be before COVID-19. High food prices wey don dey happen dis past years make am hard for food security to improve quick quick. But better improvement don happen for southern Asia and Latin America."

