Church bell dem ring for di capital of Africa wey get di most Roman Catholic pipu on Monday afta dem announce say Pope Francis don die.

Francis, wey visit Democratic Republic of di Congo for 2023, dem dey call am "voice for di voiceless".

For Kinshasa Our Lady of di Congo Cathedral, Madeleine Bomendje no fit accept di news: "Na true say e bin dey sick, e dey suffer but I still no fit believe am. E shock me well well."

Some pipu waka come pay dia respect for morning before di special mass for di 88-year-old pope.

Di pope "no dey selfish, e care for us, our kontri," Bomendje tok with voice wey dey shake.

DR Congo get population of about 100 million, and some estimate say 40 million na Catholics, but di Vatican tok say e fit reach near 50 million.

Di kontri get plenty natural resources but na one of di poorest for di world.

Eastern DR Congo don suffer decades of wahala and fight, and di tension don increase for recent months as di M23 armed group dey advance.

Di humanitarian wahala wey di fight don cause dey often dey overlook. But di pope dey always call for peace, and e dey tok against corruption and how foreign kontri dey exploit di kontri mineral wealth. Dis one touch di heart of di pipu well well.

Justin Kambale tok say e feel "big sadness" afta e hear say di pope wey e see for Kinshasa for January 2023 don die.

Di visit still dey important for many Congolese. More than one million pipu attend di pope open-air mass for Kinshasa.

E tok against "economic colonialism" and say Africa "no be mine wey dem go dey exploit, or land wey dem go dey plunder."

Kambale tok say, "When e dey tok to di world, e dey always mention di war for DR Congo, di war for Sudan, di war for Palestine, di war for Ukraine."

Pope Francis na "di voice of di voiceless," e make di world sabi di "suffering wey dem dey forget" for DR Congo and other places, na wetin Father Camille Esika, di Kinshasa cathedral rector, tok. E say di pope death na "big loss, no be only for di Catholic church but for di poor pipu for di world."

For di north of di capital, for Sacre-Coeur parish wey Jesuits dey run, Raphael Kabangu come pray for di sanctuary wey dem don light plenty candle.

Even though e no be Catholic, di lawyer tok say e come pay respect.

"E be great person, great influencer, for positive way. We welcome am for Congo with plenty joy. Na symbol of Christianity wey don waka go," e tok.