Russian Presido Vladimir Putin don talk say Iranian people dey unite around dia leaders, and e add say Iran underground uranium enrichment facilities still dey intact even afta di heavy Israeli strikes wey don happen.

Putin yarn dis one on Wednesday as di world dey wait to see if US go join Israel bombard Iranian “nuclear and missile sites.” Meanwhile, people for Iran capital, Tehran, dey comot di city as di air attack enter di sixth day.

Putin talk say make all di sides find way to stop di fight in a way wey go protect Iran right to use nuclear power for peaceful purpose and also make sure say Israel dey secure without wahala.

When dem ask am about wetin Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talk say di attack fit lead to di overthrow of Iran government, and US President Donald Trump demand for Iran to surrender without condition, Putin talk say before pesin start somtin, dem suppose check if di main aim dey achievable.

“We dey see say for Iran today, even with di plenty political wahala wey dey happen, di people dey gather dey support dia leaders,” Putin yarn dis one for St Petersburg when e dey talk with senior news editors.

Putin talk say e don personally discuss with Trump and Netanyahu, and e don share Moscow ideas on how dem fit solve di matter. E also confirm say Iran underground uranium enrichment facilities still dey intact.

“Di underground factories dey, nothing don happen to dem,” Putin talk. E add say make all di sides try find solution wey go balance di interest of both Iran and Israel.

“E go make sense if everybody go look for way to stop di fight and find agreement wey go work for all di people wey dey involved,” Putin talk. “For my mind, solution dey wey fit work.”

Iran no dey find Russian military support

Putin also talk say Iran no dey ask Russia for military help. “Iran no dey ask us for any military assistance,” Putin talk. “Even when we offer to work together to build air defense systems before, Iran no too show interest,” e add.

Putin talk say options dey to protect Iran interest and still reduce di fear wey Israel get, and dem don share dis ideas with dia partners.

E also talk say Russia and Iran don sign contract to build two new nuclear units for di Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. “Di work dey go on, our specialists dey di site — over 200 people. We don agree with Israel leaders say dem safety go dey guaranteed,” e add.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov talk on Wednesday say Moscow dey warn US make dem no attack Iran because e go scatter di Middle East balance.

One Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also warn say di Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities fit cause nuclear disaster.