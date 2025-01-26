Greenland dey for di Arctic area, na semi-autonomous territory wey belong to Denmark. As di biggest island for di world, Greenland don dey play silent role for global geopolitics for long time.

But for di past few years, Greenland don turn di center of high-stakes geopolitics drama, especially as Arctic dey become more strategic. As ice dey melt and new shipping routes dey open, Greenland natural resources—like oil, gas, and precious metals like zinc, copper, and nickel—fit become wetin di world dey rush for to gain power.

All dis na why di former US President, Donald Trump, show serious interest for Greenland. During im first term, Trump talk say e wan buy di biggest island for di world and join am to di US.

Denmark reject di idea that time, as di Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen call di proposal "nonsense" and talk say she hope Trump no dey serious. Trump vex cancel im state visit to Denmark, call di PM "rude" after she express regret say di visit no go happen.

Greenland and Trump 2.0

Trump still dey talk about di strategic value of Greenland. As e dey prepare for im second term, Trump still dey push di idea of acquiring Greenland. Last year, when e nominate PayPal co-founder Ken Howery as US ambassador to Denmark, Trump talk say, "For national security and freedom for di world, di US believe say owning and controlling Greenland na necessity."

Earlier dis month, Trump cause wahala when e no rule out di possibility of using military force to take Greenland during press conference. E question Denmark legal claim to di territory and talk say Greenland dey important for US national security and di "free world," especially with China and Russia activities for di Arctic.

European leaders quick react. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz talk say, "Di principle of border respect dey mandatory for all countries, no matter di size or power."

Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede also respond, talk say Greenland no dey for sale but dem welcome stronger defense and mining partnership with di US. E declare, "Greenland belong to Greenland people. We no wan be Denmark, we no wan be America. We wan be Greenland."

Considering di extreme scenario

Di possibility say US fit use military force to take Greenland no fit totally rule out, especially with Trump unpredictable behavior. US military don already get base for Greenland—Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base)—since 1951.

If US attack Denmark, wey be NATO member, e go trigger Article 5, wey mean all NATO members go join hand to defend Denmark. But since US na di strongest military power for NATO, wetin European members fit really do to defend Denmark?

Researcher Hasini Ransala Liyanage from University of Oslo tell TRT World say, "NATO fit condemn di action, isolate US diplomatically, and impose economic sanctions. Denmark fit carry di matter go UN Security Council or International Court of Justice to assert di sovereignty."

But she add say direct military confrontation with US go hard because of di US superior capability. Dis kind scenario fit cause serious division for NATO.

Hanna Ojanen from University of Tampere explain say NATO no go get di tools to intervene if di conflict dey between two NATO members. She talk say Nordic and European leaders go condemn di action but also try find way to redefine US presence for Greenland.

Some European leaders, like Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, no take Trump military comments serious. She talk say di chance of real military action dey slim, but di rhetoric show US dey value Greenland strategic importance.

Impact of Trump words

Even though di chance of US seizing Greenland dey low, Trump comments don already affect how Europe dey see di next US president and NATO relationship with Washington.

Liyanage tell TRT World say, "Denmark and EU no suppose ignore di underlying idea for Trump comments. Even if military action no dey likely, di rhetoric fit show US dey look Greenland strategic value."

She add say ignoring di comments fit make dem no prepare for possible diplomatic or economic moves by US concerning Greenland.

Jorn Fleck from Atlantic Council talk say European leaders don learn how to handle Trump negotiation style and dey put di threat in better context. But he warn say di issue fit strain US-EU relations if e escalate.

Ojanen add say she go wait to see if Trump go continue di Greenland talk for im second term before European leaders go draw clear boundaries.

NATO unity

Trump comments about military force for Greenland fit weaken NATO unity. Liyanage talk say, "Di idea say US fit attack NATO member dey undermine di alliance principles and fit make Europe see US as aggressive."

She warn say di comments fit cause diplomatic tension and make Europe question US leadership for global security.

Fleck conclude say Europe suppose take Trump Greenland interest serious but no literal, as Arctic dey become more important geopolitically. Denmark remain key US ally, and Washington no suppose forget di value of di partnership.

SOURCE: TRT World