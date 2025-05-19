Israel don start new big ground attack for Gaza. Hospitals and medics talk say air strikes wey Israel do for di new attack don kill at least 103 people overnight.

Dem talk say plenty children dey among di people wey die. Di strikes sef force di main hospital for northern Gaza to close.

Israel don propose 60 days ceasefire for Gaza if Hamas go release half of di Israeli hostages wey dem hold. Israeli public broadcaster KAN report dis one.

KAN, wey dey quote some Israeli officials wey sabi di matter, talk say dem present di proposal on Saturday for talks wey happen for Doha, Qatar. Israel believe say 58 captives still dey Gaza, and 20 of dem fit still dey alive.

Meanwhile, more than 9,900 Palestinians dey Israeli prisons under bad conditions wey include torture, hunger, and no better medical care. Rights groups and media talk say dis don cause plenty deaths.

‘Small food go enter’

Israel don announce say dem go allow small food supplies enter Gaza. Dem talk say di move na to stop hunger for di area, where Palestinians still dey face Israeli attacks.

Di office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talk say, “We go allow small food enter for di people to stop hunger crisis for Gaza Strip.”

Dem add say hunger fit affect di continuation of Operation Gideon's Chariot, wey be di new phase of Israel ground attack for northern and southern Gaza.

Di decision na based on wetin di Israeli military recommend and di need to continue di heavy fight to defeat Hamas.

KAN, wey dey quote one Israeli official, talk say di measure na temporary and e go last like one week. Dem dey plan to set up aid distribution centres, mostly for southern Gaza, wey Israeli military go supervise and American contractors go run.

Over 300 UN staff don die

Meanwhile, more than 300 staff of di United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) don die for Israeli attacks for Gaza since October 2023, di agency oga talk.

“Today, di death toll don pass di bad milestone of 300,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini talk for X on Sunday.

“Most of di staff wey die na di Israeli Army kill dem with dia children and loved ones: dem wipe out whole families.”

Lazzarini talk say most of di UNRWA staff wey die na health workers and teachers.

“Some of dem die while dem dey do dia work to help dia communities,” e add.

“Nothing fit justify dis killings,” Lazzarini talk. “If dem no face di people wey do am, e go lead to more killings. Di people wey dey responsible must face di law.”