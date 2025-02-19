WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
Ova 200 pipo die for three-day Sudan paramilitary attack: lawyer group
According to di lawyer group, some residents dem shoot while dem dey try to run cross di Nile River, while some oda pipo drown as a result.
#KUH85 : Wahala for Sudan between army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces / AFP
19 Februwari 2025

Sudanese paramilitary people don kill more than 200 pipo, including women and children, for one three-day attack wey dem do for villages for di south of di kontri, one lawyer group wey dey monitor di war tok on Tuesday.

Di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), wey don dey fight Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) for almost two years now, "attack civilians wey no get weapon for areas wey no get any military presence" for Al-Kadaris and Al-Khelwat villages for White Nile state, na wetin Emergency Lawyers, one group wey dey document human rights abuse, tok.

Di group still add say di RSF do "killing, kidnapping, force disappearance and dem still thief pipo property" during di attack wey start from Saturday. Di attack don also leave hundreds of pipo injured or missing.

Since April 2023, Sudan don dey inside one serious fight between di army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and him former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Di war don kill tens of thousands of pipo, make over 12 million pipo comot from dia house, and di International Rescue Committee don call am di "biggest humanitarian wahala wey dem don ever record."

