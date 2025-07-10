Israel and Hamas fit reach agreement for Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal for one or two weeks, but e no go happen sharp-sharp, one senior Israeli official tok.

Di official yarn dis one during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visit Washington on Wednesday. E talk say if dem agree for di proposed 60-day ceasefire, Israel go use dat time take propose permanent ceasefire wey go require Hamas to drop dia weapons.

If Hamas no gree, di official tok say, "we go continue di wahala," but e no wan make dem mention e name.

Dis tok dey come as US dey pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gree for ceasefire deal for di blockaded Gaza area.

Earlier, di main opposition leader for Israel, Yair Lapid, blast Netanyahu say e dey use di so-called "Morag Axis" for southern Gaza as excuse to block truce.

"Netanyahu dey put wahala for front of di deal," Lapid tok for one radio interview wey public broadcaster KAN report.

"Now, na di Morag Axis don turn di new cornerstone of our existence?" e add am with sarcasm.

Israeli wahala

Israel don kill over 57,500 Palestinians, mostly women and pikin, for di besieged Gaza since October 7, 2023.

About 11,000 Palestinians dey fear say dem dey under di rubble of di houses wey dem destroy, na wetin Palestine official WAFA news agency tok.

Experts dey believe say di real number of people wey don die pass wetin Palestinian authorities for Gaza don report, dem estimate say e fit reach about 200,000.

Since di genocide start, Israel don turn most of di enclave to ruins and almost all di people for dia don lose dia homes.

Dem don still block humanitarian aid wey people dey need badly, and only allow di controversial US-backed aid group wey dem create to bypass UN aid work, but many people don condemn am as "death trap."