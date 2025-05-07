Dem hear explosion for Port Sudan early Wednesday morning, na wetin Reuters news agency report, as dem quote one eyewitness. Sudan army don fire anti-aircraft missile.

One army source tell AFP say di military bin stop drone wey wan attack Sudan biggest naval base. Dis one na di fourth day wey di city dey face attack.

“Dem (di drones) jam anti-aircraft missile,” di source tok, but dem no gree make dem name show because dem no get permission to talk to di media.

One AFP reporter hear plenty explosion wey dey come from Flamingo base side for almost 30 minutes early morning.

Di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan army never talk anything about di matter. Di two group don dey fight since 2023.

On Tuesday, fire and explosion still scatter Port Sudan, as drone attack don dey burn di country biggest fuel depot and damage di main place wey dem dey use for humanitarian aid.

Port Sudan bin dey enjoy small peace since di civil war between di army and RSF start for April 2023. Di city wey dey Red Sea coast don turn di base for di army government after RSF take over plenty part of Khartoum when di fight start.

On Sunday, Sudanese authorities accuse RSF say dem use combat drone attack di eastern cities like Port Sudan and Kassala. Dis one make Arab nations vex well well.

For di past weeks, drone attack don dey target power station for northern cities like Merowe, Dongola, Al Dabbah, and Atbara. Sudan government dey blame RSF for di attack.

Since April 2023, RSF and di army don dey fight for who go control Sudan. Di fight don kill more than 20,000 people and make 15 million people run comot from dia house, according to wetin UN and local authorities tok.