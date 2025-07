One Israeli reserve soldier don take im own life sake of di mental wahala wey di war for Gaza Strip cause, na wetin Israeli media report on Sunday.

Di Israeli news website Walla tok say Daniel Adri, wey be 24 years old and dey serve for di reserve forces for Gaza and Lebanon, kill himself afta e don dey struggle with mental trauma and di loss of two of im friends for Gaza.

Dem find di soldier body for one forest near di city of Safed for northern Israel afta e don try plenty times to get mental health treatment but e no work, na wetin di broadcaster tok.

“E no fit bear am again, e dey complain say e dey see dead body for im mind and e dey smell death,” na wetin im mama tok.

More soldiers dey take dia life

Israeli media tok say di number of soldiers wey don take dia life don dey increase since di Gaza war start for October 2023.

Di Israel Hayom newspaper give figure say 21 soldiers don kill demself for 2024.

For May, di Israeli daily Haaretz tok say 42 soldiers don take dia life since di Gaza war start.

Even though international people dey beg make ceasefire happen, Israel still dey continue di war for Gaza, wey don kill more than 57,400 Palestinians, most of dem na women and children, since October 2023.

ICC arrest warrants

Di International Criminal Court don issue arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and im former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.

Israel still dey face one genocide case for di International Court of Justice sake of di war for di enclave.