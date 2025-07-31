Dem don comot Tsunami warning for Pacific, wey mean say di millions of pipo wey run comot from coastal area fit go back dia house afta one big undersea earthquake happun for Russia Kamchatka Peninsula.

Di earthquake wey get 8.8 magnitude, one of di strongest wey dem don record since 1900, make dem give tsunami alert for more than 12 countries, including Japan, United States, and Ecuador.

Dem predict say storm surge go reach up to four metres for some area, wey cause plenty wahala. Peru close more than half of dia Pacific ports, and dem cancel flight go and from Hawaii Maui Island.

But by Wednesday evening, di fear say big disaster go happun don reduce, as country dem begin downgrade or comot dia warning.

For Japan, dem tell nearly two million people make dem run go higher ground before dem comot di alert. Di Fukushima nuclear plant — wey tsunami destroy for 2011 — dem evacuate am small time as precaution.

Local tori people tok say na only one pesin die, one woman for Japan wey drive her car fall cliff as she dey try run.

For Chile, dem do wetin di Interior Ministry call "di biggest evacuation wey dem don ever do" for di country history, as dem tell 1.4 million people make dem comot from di coast. But later, authorities tok say no casualty or damage happun, as di wave reach only 60 centimetres.

For Ecuador Galapagos Islands, dem bin dey expect surge wey go reach three metres, but di sea rise just pass one metre small and e no cause any damage. "Everytin don calm, I dey go back to work," na wetin Isabel Grijalva, one resident for Santa Cruz, tok.

Before, loudspeaker, emergency alert, and park closure don make beach and coastal attraction empty. Dem rush tourist comot from sightseeing boat, and dem close school for di area wey di tin affect.

Di worst impact happun for Russia, as tsunami hit di port town of Severo-Kurilsk, flood one fishing plant and carry debris go inside land. Russian state TV show video of building and equipment wey di sea carry go.

Di earthquake still cause small damage and light injury for Russia Far East, even though e strong well well. Scientist dem still report say di Klyuchevskoy volcano erupt afta di quake, as "red-hot lava" dey flow down di slope and explosion dey visible.

Di US Geological Survey tok say di quake dey among di 10 strongest wey dem don record globally since 1900. E follow with plenty aftershock, including one wey get 6.9 magnitude. Russian seismic expert warn say aftershock wey strong pass 7.0 fit still happun for di coming days.