Trump call Xi Jinping? US Presido say e call am, but China neva confam
Trump don announce heavy tariff on major trading partners, including China, Mexico and Canada, since e take office.
11 Februwari 2025

Beijing neva gree confirm di tok wey dem say happun between di Chinese and US presidents afta Donald Trump talk say im don yarn wit im Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping afta im January 20 inauguration.

Pipo dey worry say di trade wahala between di two biggest economies for di world fit increase, and dem dey look sharp sharp for any beta sign wey fit show say di mata go cool down, especially if Trump and Xi tok.

For one interview wey dem show for Fox News on Monday, dem ask Trump if im don yarn wit Xi since im start im second term. Trump reply say, "Yes, I don tok to am and I dey tok to im pipo too."

But wen dem ask China foreign ministry for dia regular news briefing on Tuesday to confirm di call, dem no gree talk anything new. Instead, dem refer to one tok wey happun three days before Trump inauguration.

Di ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, talk say, "On January 17, President Xi Jinping get phone conversation wit US President Donald Trump. Di Chinese side don release di press statement about am."

Since Trump enter office, im don announce heavy tariffs on major trading partners like China, Mexico, and Canada. Im dey para say dem dey do unfair trade and also blame dem for di fentanyl crisis wey dey affect di US.

But last week, Trump agree to pause di new tariffs for Mexico and Canada for 30 days afta im yarn wit di leaders of di two countries. Meanwhile, di 10 percent US tariff on Chinese products still start as dem plan am, and Beijing don retaliate wit dia own measures.

