Three Sudanese sisters die inside crowded boat wey dey go Italy
Di mama and brother of di girls dey among di survivors wey dem carry go shore for di Italian island of Lampedusa, na wetin rescuers tok.
Di tori be say di boat wey carry di sistas overful . / Foto: Reuters
25 Ogost 2025

Three young sisters don die afta one overcrowded boat wey dem dey use cross Mediterranean Sea to Italy take in water for bad weather, na wetin one German nonprofit organisation report on Sunday.

Di sisters dem from Sudan, dem be 9, 11 and 17 years old. Dem be di latest victims for di Mediterranean migration route wey don claim more than 30,000 lives since di International Organization for Migration (IOM) start to dey count am for 2014.

Rescuers find dia bodies afta dem evacuate about 65 people from di boat wey no fit waka well for international waters north of Libya for di night between Friday and Saturday. Dem also report say one person still miss for di sea.

Di mama and brother of di girls dey among di survivors wey dem carry go shore for di Italian island of Lampedusa late on Saturday, na wetin rescuers tok.

Boat 'dey take in water for hours'

Di boat comot from Zuwara for Western Libya earlier on Friday. “Di boat really overcrowded and e don dey deflate small small,” Barbara Satore, one of di rescuers, tok give The Associated Press. “Di night dark well well, waves reach 1.5 metre (4.9 feet), and di boat don dey take in water for hours.”

Satore tok say dem find di boat afta dem get alert from Alarm Phone network, wey dey receive calls from migrant boats wey dey for wahala.

Na afta rescuers don evacuate about two-thirds of di people wey dey di boat na im dem see di bodies wey dey float for di pool of water and fuel wey dey bottom of di boat.

Under water for long

“I hear one woman dey scream and one man dey point inside di water,” Satore tok. Di darkness and di weather condition make di rescue very dangerous, she add. “Di medical team try resuscitation but dem don dey under water for long time.”

Di mama still dey shock and she sit down near di remains of her daughters for di rescue ship, Satore tok. Relatives ask di crew for white cloth and dem use am wrap di bodies.

Among di other people wey dem rescue, pregnant women and many children dey, Satore tok. Four of dem need urgent medical care and dem transfer dem go Italian coast guard vessel with dia family members.

Di survivors come from Sudan, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia and Eritrea, she add.

More than 50 migrants rescued for separate incident

For another case, one Mediterranean rescue group tok say dem don save more than 50 people from one migrant boat but dem no fit reach another boat wey dey for wahala afta Libyan coast guards intercept am.

