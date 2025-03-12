President Donald Trump don increase tariff wey go affect all US steel and aluminum import, and di new law don take effect. Dis move na part of im plan to change di way global trade dey work to favor America, but Europe no waste time to fight back.

Trump action don bring back 25 percent tariff on all di steel and aluminum wey dem dey import, and e don extend di duty to plenty other products wey dem dey make from di metals, like nuts, bolts, bulldozer blades, and soda cans.

Di European Commission no waste time to reply, dem talk say dem go put counter tariff on US goods wey worth 26 billion euros ($28 billion) starting from next month.

US close allies like Canada, Britain, and Australia no happy with di blanket tariff. Canada dey think of how dem go reply, and British Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds talk say "all options dey on top table" to protect di country interest.

Before di tariff deadline, drama happen on Tuesday as Trump threaten Canada say e go double di duty to 50 percent on di steel and aluminum wey dem dey export to US. But later, Trump change im mind after Ontario Premier Doug Ford agree to suspend di 25 percent surcharge wey dem wan put on electricity wey dem dey export to Minnesota, Michigan, and New York until di old US tariff go comot.

One White House spokesperson talk say di pressure wey dem put on Canada na "win" for di American people.

Di US Customs and Border Protection agency don stop imports wey fit qualify for duty-free entry under quota arrangement before di midnight deadline. Dem talk say di quota paperwork suppose don ready by 4:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday for US ports of entry, if not, di full tariff go dey charged.

Di steel industry for US dey happy with di return of di tariff. Dem talk say di move don restore Trump original 2018 metals tariff wey don weak because of plenty country exclusions and quotas.

Steel Manufacturers Association President Philip Bell talk say, "By closing di loopholes wey dem don dey use for years, President Trump go fit boost di steel industry again, and dem go dey ready to rebuild America."

Bell still add say, "Di new tariff go make sure say steelmakers for America fit continue to create new better jobs and invest more, because dem no go dey fear unfair trade practices."

Canadian Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson tell Reuters say Canada fit use other measures like restricting oil exports to US or put export duties on minerals, if di US tariff no stop.

China still dey as di number two supplier of aluminum and aluminum products, but dem don dey face high tariff already because of di allegation of dumping and subsidy. Trump still add new 20 percent tariff last month because of fentanyl trafficking matter.