China don delay import of up to 600,000 metric tons of wheat, wey mostly come from Australia, and dem don offer some of di wheat to oda buyers. Di reason na say China get plenty wheat for dia hand now, so dem no too need di new supply, na wetin two trade sources wey sabi di mata tok.

Accordin to US Department of Agriculture data, China na 6 percent of di global wheat import for di year wey go end for June 2024. As China dey reduce di amount of wheat dem dey buy, e fit affect di price for Chicago wheat market, wey don already drop below $6 per bushel afta e fall reach $5.14 for July, di lowest in four years.

China get plenty corn and wheat from dia recent harvest, and dem wan support dia local price wey don drop. Di sources tok say China no wan make new wheat land for dia side until April.

One trader wey dey Singapore, wey dey sell US and Australian wheat for Asia, tok say e sabi about four shipments wey carry about 240,000 metric tons of wheat. Three of di shipments na from Australia, and one na from Canada. Di Chinese buyers dey try resell dem for Southeast Asia.

Di trader also hear say about 10 ships from Australia and Canada dey delay or dem dey try resell dem. Each ship dey carry about 60,000 tons of wheat. E tok say, "China don postpone di delivery time of some wheat wey suppose come from Australia and Canada. Di market for China get enough supply and local price don drop."

One source for Australia wey dey work for big grain trading company tok say e sabi two shipments wey suppose land for China by February. One don delay go April, while di oda one dey sail but di buyer wan divert some of di wheat go Thailand.

Di source also tok say China don delay or redirect about eight to 10 shipments from Australia wey dem book for January and February. For March, dem no book any shipment at all. "China no wan make anything show until April," di source tok.

Last year, Chinese wheat importers cancel or postpone about 1 million metric tons of Australian wheat because di world stockpile dey grow and e dey affect price. Still, for di first three months of 2024, China import 1.7 million tons of wheat from Australia, wey reduce from 2.5 million tons for di same time last year. Dem also import 923,000 tons from Canada, wey increase from 783,000 tons last year, accordin to Chinese trade data.

Australia dey start each year with fresh wheat harvest, and dem don be China main supplier for di first quarter in recent years. Di state-run COFCO, wey dey import most of di delayed or redirected wheat, dey pay di cost of di delay and go take any gain or loss from di resell, di source for Australia tok.