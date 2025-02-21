US Presido Donald Trump don sign new executive orders, wey include one wey go stop taxpayer money from dey support illegal immigration, anoda one na to comot regulations wey di administration tink say e too much.

Di immigration order wey dem announce on Wednesday talk say federal money no go dey use for migrants wey dey di kontri illegally. E direct all agencies make dem check any program wey federal money dey fund wey fit dey do dis kain tin.

Di executive action still make sure say federal funds no go dey use by state or local "sanctuary" areas, na wetin di White House tok.

Sanctuary cities na places wey no dey allow local police to help federal immigration officers do dia work.

"Wit dis Executive Order, Presido Trump dey make sure say taxpayer money go dey protect di interest of American citizens, no be for illegal migrants," na wetin di White House tok.

For anoda order, Trump don tell di heads of every agency make dem review all di regulations, make dem work wit members of Elon Musk Department of Government Efficiency.

Any regulation wey no match di administration policy go either dey cancel or dem go change am, na wetin di order tok.

Di action dey support Musk big plan to cut government work, even though e dey face plenty court wahala about di legality of di plan.

Trump still target some advisory committees and agencies wey e wan close down, as part of im plan to control independent executive agencies.

Some of di agencies wey dem wan close na United States Institute for Peace, wey dey promote conflict resolution for di world; di Inter-American Foundation, wey dey fund community development for Latin America and di Caribbean; and di US African Development Foundation, wey dey invest for community development for Africa.

Trump sign di new orders for Air Force One as e dey fly from Florida go back Washington.