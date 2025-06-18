Nuclear weapon don dey get plenty attention again because of di Israel-Iran wahala. Israel air strike for Iran don make people dey call for peace and make dem stop to dey use nuclear weapon.

Israel, wey get nuclear power, attack Iran at di time wey dem dey negotiate Tehran nuclear programme. Iran don dey talk say di nuclear programme na only for civilian use dem wan do am.

Wetin be nuclear weapon?

United Nations talk say nuclear weapon na di most dangerous weapon for di world. Dem be strong bomb wey fit cause serious destruction and spoil environment for long time.

Di power for nuclear weapon dey come from fission reaction (atomic bomb) or fusion reaction (hydrogen bomb). Di main material wey dem dey use na plutonium-239 and uranium-235, na wetin experts talk.

If nuclear bomb explode, di heat wey e go release go strong well well, e fit even vaporise everything wey dey near di place wey e happen.

One nuclear warhead fit kill hundreds of thousands of people, na wetin di International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) talk.

“Nuclear weapon na di most dangerous weapon for di world. E fit destroy one whole city, kill millions of people, and spoil di environment and di future generation life because of di long-term wahala wey e go cause,” na wetin United Nations Office for Disarmament talk.

How many nuclear weapon dey di world?

Dem don use nuclear bomb only two times for war—na for di bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki for Japan during 1945 by di US.

Di modern nuclear bomb wey small pass di one wey dem use for Hiroshima still get power wey strong pass am 20 times, na wetin ICAN talk. Di Hiroshima bomb kill about 150,000 people for di first few months after e explode.

Big countries dey see nuclear weapon as di last defence. Di fear of di kind destruction wey fit happen dey make dem believe say to get nuclear weapon go stop enemy from attack.

Di closest time wey di world don almost enter full nuclear war na for 1961 when US and Soviet Union get big wahala. Since dat time, countries don dey agree say di spread of nuclear weapon na big problem.

About 12,000 to 13,400 nuclear weapon still dey di world today and dem don do over 2,000 nuclear test till now, na wetin UN Office for Disarmament Affairs talk.

Countries wey get nuclear weapon

For now, nine countries get nuclear weapon. Dem be Russia (5,459), US (5,117), China (600), France (290), UK (225), Pakistan (170), India (180), Israel (90) and North Korea (50).

Di total number of nuclear warhead wey dem get reach 12,241 as di year 2025 dey start, na wetin Federation of American Scientists (FAS) talk. US and Russia get about 87% of di total nuclear weapon for di world.

Most countries wey get nuclear weapon no dey talk how many or di kind weapon wey dem get. But di total number of nuclear weapon don dey reduce from di 70,000 wey dem get during di Cold War.

Efforts to stop nuclear weapon

United Nations don dey try to stop nuclear weapon through disarmament, but e never work. Dem don create plenty treaty to stop di spread and testing of nuclear weapon.

One of di treaty na di Treaty on di Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) wey dem create to stop di spread of nuclear weapon and promote peace. Di International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) dey monitor di treaty.

Di treaty start for 1968 and e don get 191 countries wey join am. But some countries wey get nuclear weapon like Israel, India and Pakistan no sign am. North Korea sign before but dem comot for 2003.

Countries wey get nuclear weapon and sign di treaty na US, Russia, China, France and UK.

To build and maintain nuclear weapon dey cost plenty money. ICAN talk say countries wey get nuclear weapon dey spend about $225 million every day for di weapon. People dey talk say di money fit help improve people life if dem use am well.