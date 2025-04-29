Grid operators for Spain and Portugal don talk say power don return to normal, afta one big blackout wey hit di Iberian Peninsula.

Portugal

Di government for Portugal yarn on Tuesday say di 6.4 million electricity customers don get dia power back to normal afta di blackout wey affect di whole country. Dem talk say all airports dey operate, even though recovery still dey go on for Lisbon, trains don dey work, schools don reopen, and di health service don stabilize well well.

Portugal grid operator, REN, tell AFP say "all di sub-stations for di national transport network don dey re-establish" and "we fit talk now say di network don stabilize perfectly."

Spain

For Spain, di electricity grid operator, Red Electrica, talk say dem fit supply almost all di country electricity demand early Tuesday as di system dey recover small small from di blackout wey happen on Monday. But dem still talk say most trains never dey run.

Red Electrica talk for dia post for X social media say all di substations for Spain don dey operate by Tuesday morning. Dem add say, "We dey continue work from di electric control centre to make sure say di system go normalize completely."

Di Madrid underground metro network talk say dem don start operation by 8am (0600 GMT) with 80 percent of trains dey move, but railway infrastructure operator Adif talk say most trains for di country still no dey operate.

Di big power outage wey happen for Monday morning affect most parts of di Iberian Peninsula, stop Spain and Portugal activities - planes no fit move, public transport stop, and hospitals no fit do routine work.

Power supply start to dey restore for both countries from late Monday afternoon and early evening, but some operations still no fit start by Tuesday morning.

Di cause of di blackout for Monday still dey unclear.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez talk say di country lose 15GW of electricity generation within five seconds, wey be like 60 percent of di national demand. Di loss cause di Spanish and French grids to disconnect, wey come make di Spanish system collapse, na wetin Red Electrica chief of operations, Eduardo Prieto, tell reporters on Monday evening.

Some areas for France sef experience small blackout on Monday. Portugal grid officials suggest say di problem start from Spain.

Spain na one of di countries for Europe wey dey use renewable energy sources well well, but di shutdown for Monday don make people dey argue whether di way solar and wind energy dey supply power dey make di system weak for dis kain blackout.

Di reason for di power loss still no clear, Sanchez talk, and dem no rule out any possibility. Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro talk say dem no get any sign say na cyberattack cause di blackout.