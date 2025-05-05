BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
1 minit wey yu go read
Microsoft go shut down Skype afta 22 years
Pipo go fit still access dia contacts and chats if dem sign in to Microsoft Teams.
After 22 years of service, Microsoft shares that Skype is shutting down on Monday. / Reuters
5 Me 2025

Skype, di popular internet chat and phone service wey Microsoft get, go shut down on Monday afta e don dey for about 22 years.

Na some group of engineers launch di app, and Microsoft buy am for 2011. On February 28 dis year, Microsoft announce say Skype don reach di end of im life.

“From May 2025, Skype no go dey available again,” di announcement tok.

Microsoft tell users say dem fit log in to Microsoft Teams Free wit dia Skype accounts to still dey connect wit all dia chats and contacts. Di statement tok say wit Teams, users go fit enjoy di same main features wey dem dey use for Skype like one-on-one calls, group calls, messaging, and file sharing.

Dem still add for another statement say: “Afta May 5, 2025, di Skype Dial Pad go still dey available for di remaining paid users from di Skype web portal and inside Teams.”

