Di former Brazil president, Jair Bolsonaro, go face trial for im alleged role for one attempted coup. Di Supreme Court don decide say dem go try am, as dem agree unanimously. Dem accuse am of five charges, including say e dey part of one "criminal organization" and say e support plans against key government people, like di current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Dis matter na big deal for Brazil politics, as e be di first time wey dem go try former president for coup attempt since democracy return for 1985. Di court go check di evidence wey dey ground, fit gather new one, and hear testimony from people. Experts dey talk say if dem find Bolsonaro guilty, e fit get up to 40 years for prison, but di actual time wey e go spend fit dey shorter because of legal processes.

Bolsonaro, wey dem don ban from running for public office till 2030, still dey eye di 2026 presidential election. E don call di accusations "baseless" and deny say e commit any crime.

Wetin dem dey accuse am of?

Bolsonaro, wey rule Brazil from 2019 to 2022, dey accused of leading one "criminal organization" wey wan keep am for power by force, even though e lose di 2022 election to di veteran left-wing politician, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Investigators talk say after e lose, di people wey plan di coup wan issue one decree to call for new elections.

Di former president go face trial for coup attempt, being part of armed criminal organization, violent attack against democratic order, damaging public property with violence, and serious threats. Di Attorney General, Paulo Gonet, base di accusation on Federal Police investigation wey point say Bolsonaro na di leader of di criminal group wey don dey active since at least 2021.

Gonet also accuse am say e support one plan wey allegedly include to poison di current president, Lula da Silva, and kill Supreme Court judge, Alexandre de Moraes.

Bolsonaro fit go prison?

For Brazil law, person no fit go prison unless di court don give final judgment wey no fit appeal again. Since na di Supreme Court dey handle di case, dem get di final say for Bolsonaro matter. But if e try block di process, like to run go hide for embassy, dem fit arrest am before di trial finish.

Who go judge am?

One of di two permanent panels of five judges for di Supreme Court go handle di case. None of di judges na Bolsonaro appointee. Di judge wey dey lead di case, Alexandre de Moraes, na di one wey present di charges. Di other judges na Cármen Lúcia, wey dem know as strict for criminal cases; Cristiano Zanin, di panel president and former lawyer of Lula; Flávio Dino, former Justice Minister under Lula; and Luiz Fux, wey be di court president from 2020 to 2022.

When di trial go start?

Dem never fix date yet, but di panel president go soon announce di procedures wey dem go follow.

Before Bolsonaro: other former presidents wey dem don try

Bolsonaro na di first former president wey dem go try for coup attempt since democracy return. But since di end of military rule (1964-1985), four out of seven former presidents for Brazil don face conviction, jail or removal from office.

For 2017, Lula da Silva get conviction for corruption and money laundering. E spend one and half year for prison before di Supreme Court cancel di judgment, wey allow am return as president for 2023. For 2016, Dilma Rousseff lose her position during her second term as Parliament accuse her of manipulating public accounts.

Michel Temer, wey rule from 2016 to 2018, get cleared for corruption and money laundering case for 2024. But for 2019, dem arrest am briefly for allegedly benefiting from fraudulent contracts for Eletronuclear, di state company. Fernando Collor, wey rule from 1990 till dem remove am for 1992, get eight years and ten months prison sentence for corruption for 2023. Di Supreme Court confirm di sentence, but e never enter prison yet.

Dis Wednesday, dem also announce say four senior military officers wey serve under Bolsonaro go face trial. Dis one na new thing, as Brazil transition to democracy for di 80s involve general amnesty for military personnel.