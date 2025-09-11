Conservative tok-tok pesin, Charlie Kirk, wey be one of di big names for America right-wing youth movement and close padi of US President Donald Trump, die for Utah Valley University event. Dem shoot am. E be 31 years old.
Security agencies for America dey carry out manhunt at di moment as pesin wey shoot di Republican still dey at large.
Kirk, wey get two pikin, dey talk to students for di first stop of im "American Comeback Tour" wen di attack happen. Video from di event show say e dey sit down for one "Prove Me Wrong" table, dey invite students to ask am question, wen gunshot burst. Di bullet touch im neck, e fall, and students begin run. Dem rush am go hospital but later dem talk say e don die.
Kirk na big youth leader. E born for October 14, 1993, for Chicago suburbs. E try community college small before e comot to face activism full time. At di age of 18, e co-found Turning Point USA (TPUSA) for 2012, one nonprofit wey dey "train and organise students to promote free market and small government."
Under Kirk leadership, TPUSA grow become di biggest conservative youth activist group for US, dey present for more than 3,000 high school and college campuses, get 650,000 lifetime student members, and over 450 staff.
Kirk also get big media presence. E dey write for places like Fox News, The Hill, Newsweek, RealClearPolitics, and The Washington Times. E host The Charlie Kirk Show, one daily podcast and radio program wey dey play for 150 stations, dey simulcast for Real America’s Voice News, and don get over 120 million downloads for di past year. E social media dey reach over 100 million people every month, and Axios rank am among di "Top 10 most engaged" accounts for di world.
Kirk na Trump padi. E dey represent Trump well, speak for di 2016 and 2020 Republican National Conventions and Trump inaugural parade for January 2025. Trump appoint am go Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.
After dem announce Kirk death, Trump write for Truth Social: "Di Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, don die. Nobody sabi or get di Heart of di Youth for di United States of America pass Charlie. Everybody love and respect am, especially me, and now, e no dey again." Trump later tell New York Post: "E be very, very good friend of mine and e be better person."
Kirk write four books, including di New York Times bestseller The MAGA Doctrine: The Only Ideas That Will Win the Future (2020). For 2022, e release The College Scam, wey talk say US higher education dey exploit people and dey "brainwash di future of America youth." Im next book, Rightwing Revolution: How to Beat the Woke and Save the West, suppose come out for 2024.
Dem put Kirk name for Forbes "30 Under 30" list and e dey known for di way e dey talk strong, dey do debate with students for im "prove me wrong" sessions. Conservatives dey hail am for mobilising young voters, but critics dey accuse am say e dey spread division and misinformation. E support false claims of voter fraud for 2020, talk against Covid-19 vaccine, oppose birth control, and promote di "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory. But e still tell Republicans make dem accept mail-in voting after 2022, talk say "to lose dey pain pass to adapt to election month."
For di matter of Israel, Kirk don dey support dem well since di Gaza wahala start for 2023. E deny say Israel dey starve Palestinians for Gaza even after report talk say Israeli soldiers dey block aid and dey shoot people wey dey find help. "No, Israel no dey starve Gazans," Kirk talk for one of im tweets for July.
E also dey target Muslims and Islam steady, dey accuse Muslims say dem be extremists and talk say Islam no fit match di values of di West. "Islam na di sword wey di left dey use to cut America throat," na wetin e talk for im last tweet wey target Muslims.