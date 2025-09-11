Conservative tok-tok pesin, Charlie Kirk, wey be one of di big names for America right-wing youth movement and close padi of US President Donald Trump, die for Utah Valley University event. Dem shoot am. E be 31 years old.

Security agencies for America dey carry out manhunt at di moment as pesin wey shoot di Republican still dey at large.

Kirk, wey get two pikin, dey talk to students for di first stop of im "American Comeback Tour" wen di attack happen. Video from di event show say e dey sit down for one "Prove Me Wrong" table, dey invite students to ask am question, wen gunshot burst. Di bullet touch im neck, e fall, and students begin run. Dem rush am go hospital but later dem talk say e don die.

Kirk na big youth leader. E born for October 14, 1993, for Chicago suburbs. E try community college small before e comot to face activism full time. At di age of 18, e co-found Turning Point USA (TPUSA) for 2012, one nonprofit wey dey "train and organise students to promote free market and small government."

Under Kirk leadership, TPUSA grow become di biggest conservative youth activist group for US, dey present for more than 3,000 high school and college campuses, get 650,000 lifetime student members, and over 450 staff.

Kirk also get big media presence. E dey write for places like Fox News, The Hill, Newsweek, RealClearPolitics, and The Washington Times. E host The Charlie Kirk Show, one daily podcast and radio program wey dey play for 150 stations, dey simulcast for Real America’s Voice News, and don get over 120 million downloads for di past year. E social media dey reach over 100 million people every month, and Axios rank am among di "Top 10 most engaged" accounts for di world.