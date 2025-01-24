POLITICS
2 minit wey yu go read
Environmental protection groups wan make dem stop di oil spill wey dey happen for Nigeria
Some pipo join togeda for dia plan to steal big quantity of oil wey some tiff don try to steal before.
Environmental protection groups wan make dem stop di oil spill wey dey happen for Nigeria
Di Naijeria goment don increase effort to fight oil theives for Neja Delta / others
24 Jenuwari 2025

E don enter di fourth week now wey one oil well dey leak plus di fire wey follow am for Buguma area for Rivers State, Nigeria. Till now, authorities never take sharp action to stop di wahala, na wetin human rights groups tok.

Environmental groups like EDEN and Youths and Environmental Advocacy Center (YEAC-Nigeria) yarn say di people for di area don report di oil leak wey don dey happen for weeks now.

Di spokesperson for EDEN tok say di mata wey dey ground na serious environmental problem wey don tey, and dem dey beg authorities make dem quench di fire and stop di oil leak wey dey spoil di environment for di area.

“E pain us say di people wey dey live for di affected area don start dis year with bad condition as di environment wey dem dey depend on don spoil,” na wetin Chima Williams, di executive director for EDEN, tok inside one statement.

Sabotage

Di Nigerian oil company, NNPC Ltd, wey di oil well dey under dem control, blame di fire on sabotage by oil thieves wey dey try steal crude oil.

Dem tok say di mata na part of di attacks wey dey happen for di oil wells for di area, including di use of explosives.

NNPC dey try stop di fire and dem go work to reduce di money wey dis kind bad actions dey cost dem, na wetin di company spokesperson tok.

For decades now, di Niger-Delta area for Nigeria don dey suffer oil spills wey don cause serious environmental damage, spoil di lives of millions of people for di area, and affect dia health.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us