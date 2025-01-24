E don enter di fourth week now wey one oil well dey leak plus di fire wey follow am for Buguma area for Rivers State, Nigeria. Till now, authorities never take sharp action to stop di wahala, na wetin human rights groups tok.

Environmental groups like EDEN and Youths and Environmental Advocacy Center (YEAC-Nigeria) yarn say di people for di area don report di oil leak wey don dey happen for weeks now.

Di spokesperson for EDEN tok say di mata wey dey ground na serious environmental problem wey don tey, and dem dey beg authorities make dem quench di fire and stop di oil leak wey dey spoil di environment for di area.

“E pain us say di people wey dey live for di affected area don start dis year with bad condition as di environment wey dem dey depend on don spoil,” na wetin Chima Williams, di executive director for EDEN, tok inside one statement.

Sabotage

Di Nigerian oil company, NNPC Ltd, wey di oil well dey under dem control, blame di fire on sabotage by oil thieves wey dey try steal crude oil.

Dem tok say di mata na part of di attacks wey dey happen for di oil wells for di area, including di use of explosives.

NNPC dey try stop di fire and dem go work to reduce di money wey dis kind bad actions dey cost dem, na wetin di company spokesperson tok.

For decades now, di Niger-Delta area for Nigeria don dey suffer oil spills wey don cause serious environmental damage, spoil di lives of millions of people for di area, and affect dia health.