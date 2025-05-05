US President Donald Trump don talk say im go extend di June 19 deadline wey dem give China-based ByteDance to sell off di US assets of TikTok, di short video app wey 170 million Americans dey use, if dem no fit reach agreement before dat time.

Trump yarn dis one for NBC News programme “Meet the Press with Kristen Welker” wey dem record on Friday for im Mar-a-Lago estate for Palm Beach, Florida. Di interview go show for TV across di United States on Sunday.

Trump talk say im get “sweet spot” for di app because e help am win di young voters for di 2024 presidential election. Im add say, “TikTok na – e dey very interesting, but we go protect am.”

Trump don already give di app two extra chances before now to avoid di ban wey Congress first talk say go start for January.

Dem bin dey work on one deal wey go make TikTok US operations turn new company wey go dey based for di United States and wey US investors go own majority share. But di deal no move forward because China no gree approve am after Trump announce heavy tariffs on Chinese goods.

Democratic senators dey argue say Trump no get di legal power to extend di deadline, and dem talk say di deal wey dem dey consider no go fit meet di legal requirements. One person wey sabi ByteDance US investors matter talk last month say dem still dey work on di deal before di June 19 deadline, but di White House and Beijing need to settle di tariff wahala first.

Trump tell NBC News say China dey eager to reach agreement because di 145 percent tariffs on Chinese goods dey affect dia economy. Im talk say im no go drop di tariffs to make Beijing come negotiate, but im fit reduce dem later as part of bigger agreement.

“At some point, I go reduce dem because if I no do am, e go hard to do business with dem. And dem really wan do business,” Trump talk.

Di law talk say TikTok suppose stop to dey operate by January 19 unless ByteDance don sell di app US assets. Trump wey start im second term as president on January 20 no enforce di law. Im first extend di deadline go early April, and later extend am again last month to June 19.