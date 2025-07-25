Nigerian sojas don kill at least 95 members of one armed criminal gang for shootout and airstrike wey happen earlier dis week, na wetin one report wey dem share with UN and AFP see on Thursday tok.

Dis armed gangs, wey people dey call "bandits," don dey scatter for Nigeria rural areas. Dem dey raid, loot, burn villages, collect tax by force, and kidnap people to collect ransom.

On Tuesday, Nigerian air and ground sojas stop one bandit attack wey dem plan, as dem launch airstrike and shootout for Niger State wey dey northwest, na wetin di report from one private conflict monitor tok.

Di report still add say "at least 95 bandits" die for di fight wey happen near Warari and Ragada villages for Rijau local government area.

Several 'terrorists neutralised'

Di Nigerian military release statement about di fight, dem tok say di sojas "engage terrorists for shootout, neutralise plenty of dem."

One soja die for di fight, dem add.

Di bandit gangs dey get camp for one big forest wey dey join Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Niger states. Di wahala start as fight between herders and farmers over land and resources, but e don turn to bigger conflict for di countryside.

Since 2011, di armed gangs don dey organise, dey steal cattle and kidnap people to make money for di northwest.