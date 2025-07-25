WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Sojas kill at least 95 'bandits' for Nigeria
Naija sojas don kill at least 95 members of one armed criminal gang afta dem fight and dem bomb dem from air.
Sojas kill at least 95 'bandits' for Nigeria
Nigerian military don ramp up fight against bandits for northern part of di kontri. / Photo: Reuters
18 hours ago

Nigerian sojas don kill at least 95 members of one armed criminal gang for shootout and airstrike wey happen earlier dis week, na wetin one report wey dem share with UN and AFP see on Thursday tok.

Dis armed gangs, wey people dey call "bandits," don dey scatter for Nigeria rural areas. Dem dey raid, loot, burn villages, collect tax by force, and kidnap people to collect ransom.

On Tuesday, Nigerian air and ground sojas stop one bandit attack wey dem plan, as dem launch airstrike and shootout for Niger State wey dey northwest, na wetin di report from one private conflict monitor tok.

Di report still add say "at least 95 bandits" die for di fight wey happen near Warari and Ragada villages for Rijau local government area.

Several 'terrorists neutralised'

Di Nigerian military release statement about di fight, dem tok say di sojas "engage terrorists for shootout, neutralise plenty of dem."

One soja die for di fight, dem add.

Di bandit gangs dey get camp for one big forest wey dey join Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Niger states. Di wahala start as fight between herders and farmers over land and resources, but e don turn to bigger conflict for di countryside.

Since 2011, di armed gangs don dey organise, dey steal cattle and kidnap people to make money for di northwest.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us