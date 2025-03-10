President Volodymyr Zelenskyy don waka go Saudi Arabia to meet di Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, before di meeting wey go happen between Ukraine and US officials on how dem fit end di war wit Russia, as di mata don dey more serious for Kiev.

Di United States, wey before before be Ukraine main padi, don change di way dem dey handle di war. Dem dey now try to end di fight quick quick, dey talk directly wit Moscow and dem don cut off di military help and intelligence wey dem dey give Kiev.

Zelenskyy go meet di Saudi crown prince, as Saudi Arabia na di country wey host di Russian-US meeting on Ukraine last month.

Di meeting wey go happen on Tuesday between US and Ukrainian officials — di first official meeting since di wahala wey happen for Oval Office between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump — go focus on di minerals deal between di two countries and how dem fit end di war.

Zelenskyy don talk say him no go attend di Tuesday meeting wit US officials. Instead, di Ukrainian delegation go include him chief of staff, foreign and defence ministers, plus one top military official from di presidential administration.

"For our side, we dey ready for constructive talk, and we hope say we go fit discuss and agree on di necessary decisions and steps," Zelenskyy tok for one post wey him put for X.

"Di proposals wey dey ground na realistic. Di main thing na to move quick and do am well."

Negotiations for peace deal

Trump special envoy, Steve Witkoff, wey dey arrange di talks, don talk say di plan na to "set framework for peace agreement and first ceasefire too."

Zelenskyy don call for truce for air and sea, plus prisoner exchange, as wetin him say fit test Russia commitment to end di war.

Moscow don reject di idea of temporary truce, wey Britain and France don also propose, say na plan to buy time for Kiev and stop di collapse of dia military.

As US support dey shake, Zelenskyy don dey beg him European allies to increase dia support as Kiev battlefield position dey weak and dem dey face pressure to comot from Russia Kursk region.

Russia dey hold about one-fifth of Ukraine land, including Crimea wey dem annex for 2014, and dia soldiers dey push for eastern Donetsk region, as dem don increase drone and missile attack for cities and towns wey far from di front.