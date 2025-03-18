Grant Miner, wey be Jewish student and president for Student Workers of Columbia-United Auto Workers, tok say Columbia University don "expel and sack" am. E accuse di Ivy League school say dem dey "bow" to di demands of US President Donald Trump.

Miner, wey dey do Ph.D. for di Department of English and Comparative Literature, go X on Monday to yarn di "real story" about how dem take expel am from di university.

"Thousands of students for di country dey use our First Amendment rights to oppose genocide. To stand against genocide no be just moral duty — e be act of anti-racism and solidarity. Columbia response? Expulsions, suspensions, and retaliation," na wetin e write for di social media platform.

E accuse di US administration say dem dey "try silence us with fear," and tok say dem believe say di student movement for Palestine na anti-Semitic and violent. E also blast di Department of Justice say dem "send officers to crack down on universities, kidnap Mahmoud Khalil and other students."

One far-right Zionist group, wey claim say dem dey responsible for Khalil arrest, tok say dem don submit "thousands of names" for similar actions.

Miner tok say as Jew, e sabi wetin e mean to go through genocide, as e refer to di war for Gaza wey Israel dey carry out. E tok say Israel don kill more than 62,000 Palestinians, majority na women and children, wound over 110,000, and displace almost di whole population for di besieged Palestinian territory wey dey face permanent expulsion.

"I be Jew, I dey work for Jewish studies, and I no dey alone to oppose di ongoing genocide. Di Jewish people sabi wetin genocide be. Na why plenty of us, alongside people from different backgrounds, dey stand against wetin dey happen for Palestine."

E add: "Columbia don bow to Trump demands for every turn. Dem don carry NYPD (New York Police Department) enter campus to brutalise students. Now, dem don allow DHS (Department of Homeland Security) dey terrorise students for their dorms."

Di expulsion of di student happen after Columbia University Judicial Board issue sanctions to students wey include multi-year suspensions, temporary degree revocations, and expulsions wey relate to di occupation of Hamilton Hall during pro-Palestine protests.

Miner tok say dem sack am one day before contract negotiations suppose start with di university.

"Our union dey here to defend student workers, and we no go gree for dis kain open repression from Columbia and Trump. To sack and expel me just before bargaining na clear attempt to dodge accountability for di way dem dey endanger students," na wetin e tok.

Miner tok say di Trump administration crackdown "don already fail," as e point to di massive protests wey dey support di release of Khalil, wey be Columbia University graduate and US resident wey dey advocate for Palestinian rights.

"We dey organise. We dey fight back. Dis movement no dey go anywhere. Release Mahmoud Khalil! Reinstate all students and workers. And as always, #FreePalestine," na wetin e write.

Columbia na di centre of di pro-Palestine protests wey hit plenty US college campuses as US-supported Israeli violence dey happen for Gaza.

Protesters dey demand say make di university endowments remove money from Israeli interests and make US stop di military support wey dem dey give Israel, among other demands.

Di Trump administration don vow say dem go deal seriously with wetin dem call pro-Hamas protesters.