China don condemn di recruitment adverts wey di US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) dey use ask Chinese officials wey no dey happy wit di government to share state secrets, dem call am "naked political provocation".

"Di United States no just dey spoil China name anyhow, dem still dey openly deceive and lure Chinese people to betray dia country, even dey target Chinese government officials directly," na wetin foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian tok on Tuesday.

Last week, di US intelligence agency release some videos wey dem say na to "recruit Chinese officials to help di US".

CIA director John Ratcliffe tok say di cinematic videos na "just one of di many ways wey we dey adjust our tradecraft for CIA."

Beijing on Tuesday accuse di United States say dem dey use "different bad-bad methods to steal secrets from other countries, put mouth for other countries' internal matter, and scatter dia political power."

"Di videos wey di US Central Intelligence Agency release for social media na another evidence wey show wetin dem dey do," Lin tok.

"China strongly condemn dis kind thing," e add.

Di two countries don dey trade accusations of espionage. Last month, security officials for China tok say dem don catch three US "secret agents" wey dem say dey do cyberattacks during di Asian Winter Games for February wey happen for Harbin, di northeastern city.

For March, China ministry of state security tok say dem don sentence one former engineer to death because e leak state secrets give one foreign power wey dem no name.

Beijing on Tuesday vow say dem go take "necessary measures to stop di infiltration and sabotage activities of foreign anti-China forces."

China go "stand gidigba to protect national sovereignty, development and security interests," Lin tok.