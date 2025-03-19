Afta dem spend unexpected nine months for space, two NASA astronauts don finally return back to Earth, end one mission wey catch di attention of di whole world.

Di SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceship wey carry Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams — plus dia fellow American Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov — enter di atmosphere, den later open parachute wey make dem land gently for water near Florida coast by 5:57 pm (2157 GMT) on Tuesday.

NASA don confirm say di splashdown go well, mark di end of di mission wey pass di original time dem plan am.

Di return journey take dem about 17 hours before dem reach di water for Florida coast.

"On behalf of SpaceX, welcome home," na wetin SpaceX Mission Control for California talk for radio.

"Wetin ride!" Hague, di capsule commander, reply dem.

Journey wey dem no go forget

Di two astronauts bin dey expect say dem go dey space for just one week afta dem launch Boeing new Starliner crew capsule on June 5.

But wahala too much for di journey go space station, so NASA later send di Starliner back empty and transfer di test pilots go SpaceX. Dis one push dia return go February. But di SpaceX capsule self get issue wey add one more month delay.

Di wahala wey di two astronauts face make di whole world dey watch dem, and e even make di phrase "stuck at work" get new meaning. Di names "Butch and Suni" come turn household names.

Even though other astronauts don spend longer time for space before, nobody don face di kain uncertainty wey dem face or see dia mission time extend like dis.

Wilmore and Williams no waste time, dem quickly join di station crew, dey do experiments, repair equipment, and even do spacewalk together. Williams set record as di woman wey don spend di most time dey do spacewalk for her career, with 62 hours over nine spacewalks.

Di two of dem don live for di orbiting lab before, so dem sabi di work well. Dem still brush up dia station training before dem waka go space. Williams even become di station commander three months afta dem land, and she hold di position until earlier dis month.

Wilmore, wey be 62 years, miss most of him younger daughter senior year for secondary school; him older daughter dey university. Williams, wey be 59 years, dey manage internet calls from space to talk to her mama and family.

"We no dey worry about her because she dey always get good spirit," na wetin Falguni Pandya, wey marry Williams cousin, talk.

"She dey healthy, and we dey talk to her until dem comot. She don ready to come back house."