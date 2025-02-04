Di United States don gree make dem shift di time wey dem wan start to dey put tariffs for Mexican goods go one month later, na wetin presidents Claudia Sheinbaum and Donald Trump tok afta dem hold meeting.

As part of di agreements wey dem reach, Mexico go strengthen di security for di border wey e share wit di United States to fight drug trafficking, Sheinbaum announce on Monday.

"We get beta conversation wit President Trump, and we respect di relationship and di sovereignty of our two countries," Sheinbaum tok for social media platform X.

"Mexico go immediately deploy 10,000 National Guard troops for di northern border to stop drug trafficking from Mexico enter United States, especially fentanyl," she add.

"Di United States sef don promise say dem go work to stop di trafficking of high-powered weapons enter Mexico," she tok.

Security and trade mata

Sheinbaum tok say teams from di two countries go start work on Monday to handle di mata of security and trade.

"Di tariffs don dey paused for one month from now," she add.

Trump confirm di suspension for one social media post and tok say di meeting wit di Mexican leader dey "very friendly." Di two countries go use di one-month period negotiate, he add.

Trump bin announce on Saturday say him wan put sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China because of di "major threat" wey irregular immigration and drugs dey cause, and dis one make Sheinbaum tok say Mexico no go just siddon look.