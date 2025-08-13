Sojas from di Nigerian Army 6 Division, join hand with oda security agencies, dey increase operation against oil tiff and criminal work for Niger Delta wey dey south.
Dem destroy 14 illegal refinery, catch over 71 suspect, and seize pass 33,000 litres of stolen petrol product between July 21 and August 10, 2025.
According to Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, wey be Acting Deputy Director of 6 Division Army Public Relations, di operation of di sojas don dey give good result for di fight against people wey dey spoil tins wey dey give Nigeria money.
For Rivers State, dem destroy two illegal refinery for Kilometre 45 inside Degema Local Council, and dem recover pass 22,500 litres of stolen crude oil.
Dem also break two wooden boat wey dem dey use do di illegal work. For Omoku, inside Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Council, sojas intercept two wooden boat wey carry eight sack of stolen crude.
For di area near Imo River, dem destroy five more illegal refinery for Obuzor, Okoloma, and Oyingbo Local Councils of Abia and Rivers states. Dem seize 16 drum pot, two drum receiver, and over 2,000 litres of stolen crude. Dem also find one dug-out pit wey get pass 1,500 litres of stolen product, destroy am finish.