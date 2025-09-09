Africa, wey dey release only 4% of greenhouse gases dey suffer pass for di wahala wey global warming dey cause, on Monday African Union say make industrialised nations bring more money sake of "climate justice".
Di African Union (AU), wey get dia headquarters for Addis Ababa, dey host di second continental climate summit from Monday go reach Wednesday.
For di first summit wey dem do for Kenya two years ago, dem release one "Nairobi Declaration" wey call make rich kontris put more financial effort.
"Today, di connection between climate and underdevelopment no dey doubt again. Climate, rural exodus, migration and instability for all di ways dem dey show, dey join together," Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, di chairperson of di AU Commission, tok for him opening speech.
'Climate justice'
"Di wahala wey our member kontris dey face sake of climate change... dem suppose fix am through climate justice and true cooperation to fit implement di adaptation plans for our continent by providing financial resources, technology and expertise," Youssouf add.
Industrialised nations don dey pollute di planet for over 150 years, but di money wey dem promise to help Africa adapt to di effects still dey far from wetin dem need, Youssouf tok.
Di Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), wey be group of eight Eastern African kontris, collect an average of $1.7 billion per year for climate-related development finance between 2013 and 2022, according to one report wey NGO Oxfam and IGAD publish last week.
Di report tok say na only 4% of wetin di kontris need to implement dia national climate action plans dem dey get.
'Setting planet on fire'
"Rich kontris wey dey pollute don set di planet on fire, come dey sit down dey send small small water to quench am," Oxfam Africa director Fati N’Zi-Hassane tok for one statement.
"Dem suppose take responsibility for di damage wey dem dey cause and fund climate action well well for kontris wey climate change dey scatter communities wey no even cause di wahala," N’Zi-Hassane add.
For one 2024 report, di World Meteorological Organization tok say 48 out of Africa 53 kontris dey risk of flooding and 40 dey risk of drought, wey climate change don make worse – di hazards dey cause loss of 2% to 5% of dia GDP every year.