Africa, wey dey release only 4% of greenhouse gases dey suffer pass for di wahala wey global warming dey cause, on Monday African Union say make industrialised nations bring more money sake of "climate justice".

Di African Union (AU), wey get dia headquarters for Addis Ababa, dey host di second continental climate summit from Monday go reach Wednesday.

For di first summit wey dem do for Kenya two years ago, dem release one "Nairobi Declaration" wey call make rich kontris put more financial effort.

"Today, di connection between climate and underdevelopment no dey doubt again. Climate, rural exodus, migration and instability for all di ways dem dey show, dey join together," Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, di chairperson of di AU Commission, tok for him opening speech.

'Climate justice'

"Di wahala wey our member kontris dey face sake of climate change... dem suppose fix am through climate justice and true cooperation to fit implement di adaptation plans for our continent by providing financial resources, technology and expertise," Youssouf add.

Industrialised nations don dey pollute di planet for over 150 years, but di money wey dem promise to help Africa adapt to di effects still dey far from wetin dem need, Youssouf tok.