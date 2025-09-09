CLIMATE
2 minit wey yu go read
African Union dey call for more 'climate justice' money
Industrialised nations dey pollute di planet for over 150 years but di money wey dem dey promise to help Africa no reach.
African Union dey call for more 'climate justice' money
Oga Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, wey be chairman for AU Commission yarn say make dem send more money to fight climate change for Africa. / Foto: Reuters
9 Septemba 2025

Africa, wey dey release only 4% of greenhouse gases dey suffer pass for di wahala wey global warming dey cause, on Monday African Union say make industrialised nations bring more money sake of "climate justice".

Di African Union (AU), wey get dia headquarters for Addis Ababa, dey host di second continental climate summit from Monday go reach Wednesday.

For di first summit wey dem do for Kenya two years ago, dem release one "Nairobi Declaration" wey call make rich kontris put more financial effort.

"Today, di connection between climate and underdevelopment no dey doubt again. Climate, rural exodus, migration and instability for all di ways dem dey show, dey join together," Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, di chairperson of di AU Commission, tok for him opening speech.

'Climate justice'

"Di wahala wey our member kontris dey face sake of climate change... dem suppose fix am through climate justice and true cooperation to fit implement di adaptation plans for our continent by providing financial resources, technology and expertise," Youssouf add.

Industrialised nations don dey pollute di planet for over 150 years, but di money wey dem promise to help Africa adapt to di effects still dey far from wetin dem need, Youssouf tok.

Recommend

Di Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), wey be group of eight Eastern African kontris, collect an average of $1.7 billion per year for climate-related development finance between 2013 and 2022, according to one report wey NGO Oxfam and IGAD publish last week.

Di report tok say na only 4% of wetin di kontris need to implement dia national climate action plans dem dey get.

'Setting planet on fire'

"Rich kontris wey dey pollute don set di planet on fire, come dey sit down dey send small small water to quench am," Oxfam Africa director Fati N’Zi-Hassane tok for one statement.

"Dem suppose take responsibility for di damage wey dem dey cause and fund climate action well well for kontris wey climate change dey scatter communities wey no even cause di wahala," N’Zi-Hassane add.

For one 2024 report, di World Meteorological Organization tok say 48 out of Africa 53 kontris dey risk of flooding and 40 dey risk of drought, wey climate change don make worse – di hazards dey cause loss of 2% to 5% of dia GDP every year.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us