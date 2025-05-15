logo
How di US Constitution dey enable tyranny
Di American Constitution wey pipo dey respect for long as symbol of freedom don turn to something wey some dey use do anyhow.
Goods smuggling: Quiet Killer of di Economic Future of Africa
Di Ghana Revenue Authority find say di kontri dey lose more dan GHS 10 billion (around $720 million) every year sake of smuggling.
Rise of di military machine: How AI dey set pace of war
Di biggest casualty wey dey come with di growing use of artificial intelligence for di battlefield na human gatekeeping.
Dem call Ben-Gvir war criminal for New York, im prisons prove am
Wen di far-right security minister for Israel chop insults and shouts for US, di world see how im reputation be.
E go hard for USA to break di partnership between China and Russia
Beijing and Moscow no be true allies, but di way dem dey do business togeda dey form strong foundation for close ties.
