How di US Constitution dey enable tyranny
Di American Constitution wey pipo dey respect for long as symbol of freedom don turn to something wey some dey use do anyhow.
Goods smuggling: Quiet Killer of di Economic Future of Africa
Di Ghana Revenue Authority find say di kontri dey lose more dan GHS 10 billion (around $720 million) every year sake of smuggling.
Rise of di military machine: How AI dey set pace of war
Di biggest casualty wey dey come with di growing use of artificial intelligence for di battlefield na human gatekeeping.
How AI fit change di way Africa women dey work
5 minit wey yu go read
Wetin China and Russia dey do as US and Iran dey restart dia nuclear tok?
4 minit wey yu go read
Wahala between US and China no be only about trade, na classic power struggle
3 minit wey yu go read
How old African farming ways dey important for di future
3 minit wey yu go read
Dem call Ben-Gvir war criminal for New York, im prisons prove am
Wen di far-right security minister for Israel chop insults and shouts for US, di world see how im reputation be.
E go hard for USA to break di partnership between China and Russia
Beijing and Moscow no be true allies, but di way dem dey do business togeda dey form strong foundation for close ties.