VERDEN
1 min lesing
Iran avviser USAs atomavtale, skal tilby alternativ via Oman
En iransk diplomat sier at det amerikanske tilbudet ikke lyktes i å løse uenighetene om anrikning av uran på iransk jord, forsendelsen av Irans hele beholdning av høyanriket uran til utlandet og tiltak for å oppheve de amerikanske sanksjonene.
Iran avviser USAs atomavtale, skal tilby alternativ via Oman
A new round of Iran-US nuclear talks has not yet been scheduled. / Reuters
20 hours ago

Iran will soon hand a counter-proposal for a nuclear deal to the United States via Oman, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, in response to a US offer that Tehran deems "unacceptable".

An Iranian diplomat said the US offer failed to resolve differences over uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, the shipment abroad of Iran's entire stockpile of highly enriched uranium and steps to lift US sanctions.

"The US proposal is not acceptable to us. It was not the result of previous rounds of negotiations. We will present our own proposal to the other side via Oman after it is finalised.

This proposal is reasonable, logical and balanced," Baghaei said.

Baghaei added that there was not yet any detail regarding the date of a sixth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the US.

Last week, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the US proposal as against the country's interests, pledging to continue enrichment.

During his first term in 2018, US President Donald Trump ditched a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and six powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.

Iran responded by escalating enrichment far beyond that pact's limits.

KILDE:REUTERS
Utforsk
Koreakrigen 70 år senere: De tyrkiske ofrene som sør-koreanerne fortsatt ærer
HIV-infeksjoner kan øke: Forsker advarer om at stans i bistand kan reversere tidligere fremgang
Eggpokalypse – Hvorfor skyter eggprisene i været i USA?
Israel sannsynligvis å angripe Irans atominstallasjoner innen midten av året — rapport
Hvorfor USA og Israel ønsker å omdøpe den okkuperte Vestbredden til 'Judea og Samaria'
'Stort tilbakeslag': Stans i amerikansk bistand forstyrrer globale ernæringsplaner og sykdomsforsøk
SDF's mediegrep i Nord-Syria gjenklanger Assads propagandahåndbok
Har Kina og India gravd opp stridsøksen da grensesamtalene gjenopptas etter 5 år?
Ugandisk opposisjonsleder begynner sultestreik over militære rettssaker
Hellas velger Tasoulas som sin nye president etter flere runder med avstemning
EU fordømmer 'uberettigede' Trump-tollsatser, lover kraftig respon
Gaza, Sudan sulter mens USAID-mat verdt 489 millioner dollar kan ende opp i søppeldunkene
Tyrkia og Indonesia fokuserer på strategiske forsvarsrelasjoner under Erdogans besøk
Israels nådeløse beleiring kveler Gazas gjenoppbygging til tross for våpenhvile
Gaza er ikke en 'forretningsavtale' eller en 'investeringsmulighet'
Ta en sniktitt på TRT Global. Del din tilbakemelding!
Contact us