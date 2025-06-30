FORETNING & TEKNOLOGI
1 min lesing
Kina delvis opphever forbud mot sjømatimporter fra Japan
Et totalforbud ble innført i 2023 etter at Tokyo Electric Power Company slapp ut behandlet radioaktivt avløpsvann fra Fukushima-atomkraftverket.
Kina delvis opphever forbud mot sjømatimporter fra Japan
Imidlertid vil sjømat fra 10 japanske prefekturer, inkludert Tokyo og Fukushima, fortsatt være forbudt å importere til landet. / AP
June 30, 2025

China has partially lifted a years-long blanket ban on Japanese seafood imports, effective immediately, Chinese customs authorities have said.

The General Administration of Customs of China, in a statement on Sunday, said the decision was made after no abnormalities were detected following long-term international and independent Chinese sampling and monitoring of discharged wastewater.

However, aquatic products from 10 Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo and Fukushima, will still be barred from entering the country.

The blanket ban was imposed after Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) began releasing treated radioactive wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean in August 2023.

The decision to partially lift the ban also came after the Japanese government promised to ensure the safety and quality of the products exported to China.

Exporters will require a certificate from the Japanese government regarding an inspection for radioactive materials for exports to China.

Japan said it will continue to urge China to scrap the ban for the 10 prefectures, The Japan Times reported.

KILDE:TRT World and Agencies
Utforsk
Oljepriser stiger etter at Teheran vurderer å stenge Hormuzstredet
Den tyrkiske presidenten fordømmer 'avskyelig' kirkeangrepet i Damaskus og lover solidaritet med Syria
New York City på 'forhøyet' beredskap på grunn av bekymringer for gjengjeldelse etter USA's angrep på Iran
Nigerias flomofre sørger over savnede kropper mens dødstallet stagnerer
6 tyrkiske universiteter kommer inn i topp 500 i QS 2026 World University Rankings
Tyrkias Erdogan advarer om at Israels krig kan utløse en migrasjonsbølge og atomfare
EU sier at de har mottatt 'stor støtte' fra Tyrkia for å evakuere borgere ut av Teheran
Millioner av innvandrere oppgir diskriminering og rasisme som grunner til å forlate Tyskland: rapport
Tyrkia vil aldri glemme den azerbaijanske befolkningens solidaritet etter jordskjelvene: Erdogan
Trump forlenger TikTok-forbudsfrist til september
Israel angriper Imam Hussein-universitetet i Teheran
Våpenhvilen mellom India og Pakistan ble oppnådd gjennom militære samtaler, ikke amerikansk megling: Modi forteller Trump
Israel står overfor en mangel på mottakere midt i spenningen med Iran: En amerikansk tjenestemann forteller WSJ
Frykter spredning, Pakistan overvåker konflikten mellom Iran og Israel tett
Tyrkias president støtter Irans rett til selvforsvar midt i konflikten med Israel
Ta en sniktitt på TRT Global. Del din tilbakemelding!
Contact us