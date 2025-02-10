WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israeli police raid bookstore in Jerusalem
Israeli police raided a long-established Palestinian-owned bookstore in occupied East Jerusalem on February 9, detaining the owners and confiscating books about the Israeli occupation of Palestine.
February 10, 2025

The owners of the Educational Bookshop, Ahmed and Mahmoud Muna, were arrested, and police confiscated hundreds of titles before ordering the store’s closure, according to May Muna, Mahmoud’s wife.She said the Israeli officers picked out books with Palestinian titles or flags, “without knowing what any of them meant.” They used Google Translate on some of the Arabic titles before carting them away in plastic bags.In a statement, the police said the two owners were arrested on suspicion of “selling books containing incitement and support for terrorism.” As an example, the police referred to an English-language children’s colouring book entitled “From the River to the Sea.”Police raided another Palestinian-owned bookstore in the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem last week.A judge from the Israeli-run Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court issued a search warrant for the bookstores at the request of the Israeli police. However, since prosecutions for incitement require approval from the attorney general’s office, the charges against the bookstore owners were changed to “disturbing public order.”

