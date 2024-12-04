US
Trump: ‘All hell to pay’ in the Middle East
US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened resistance groups in besieged Gaza of massive repercussions if the Israeli hostages are not released by the time he takes office.
Trump / TRT World
December 4, 2024

Trump’s threat on December 2 comes after hawkish Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu scuttled many ceasefire and hostage-prisoner swap negotiations during outgoing President Joe Biden’s rule.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”

Trump has vowed staunch support for Israel and to dispense with Biden’s occasional criticism, but has also spoken of his desire to secure deals on the world stage.

