UK to acquire nuclear-capable F-35A jets in major NATO posture shift
The UK’s decision to buy F-35A jets and support NATO’s nuclear mission is part of a broader push by PM Starmer to reinforce Euro-Atlantic security.
UK to acquire 12 nuclear-capable F-35A jets / Reuters
June 25, 2025

The UK plans to purchase at least 12 F-35A fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons and join NATO’s airborne nuclear mission.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled to make the announcement on Wednesday at the NATO summit in the Netherlands and call on member states to strengthen their commitment to the alliance, according to an official press release.

The F-35A jets are capable of carrying conventional weapons but can also be outfitted with US-made nuclear bombs if needed.

The fifth-generation fighter jet, mainly produced by US company Lockheed Martin, ranks among the most advanced aircraft worldwide, though it is also one of the costliest.

"In an era of radical uncertainty, we can no longer take peace for granted, which is why my government is investing in our national security,” Starmer said.

Downing Street described the move as "the biggest strengthening of the UK's nuclear posture in a generation."

“The UK’s commitment to NATO is unquestionable, as is the alliance’s contribution to keeping the UK safe and secure,” Starmer said.

“But we must all step up to protect the Euro-Atlantic area for generations to come.”

He also noted that the decision would benefit 100 businesses and secure 20,000 jobs nationwide, marking a "new era for our world-leading Royal Air Force."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described the announcement as "yet another robust British contribution to NATO."

SOURCE:AA
