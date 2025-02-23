WORLD
2 min read
European unity needed to counter US, Russia interference — Germany's Merz
Merz highlighted Elon Musks support for far-right party AfD in the election, saying Washington's interference is no less dramatic than Moscow's.
European unity needed to counter US, Russia interference — Germany's Merz
Merz says he wants to form a new government by Easter, though it's not yet clear how easy that will be. / Photo: AFP
February 23, 2025

Germany's conservative election winner, Friedrich Merz, has said his top priority was to work towards unity in Europe in order to counter interference from the United States or Russia.

He had no illusions about challenges in the relationship with the US, Merz said in a panel at broadcasters ARD and ZDF on Sunday.

"I have no illusions at all about what is happening from America. Take a look at the recent interventions in the German election campaign by Mr. Elon Musk," Merz said.

"The interventions from Washington were no less dramatic and drastic and ultimately outrageous than the interventions we have seen from Moscow," he said, in reference to support offered by Musk to Germany's far-right during the election.

Merz says he wants to form a new government by Easter, though it's not yet clear how easy that will be.

Merz said in a televised appearance with other party leaders Sunday evening: "We have nearly eight weeks until Easter now, and I think that should be enough time — the maximum time — to form a government in Germany."

No coalition with AfD

Merz also ruled out a coalition with far-right AfD, which Musk supported.

Markus Soder, party leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), with which the CDU formed a parliamentary group, explained that a coalition with the AfD would "turn our country into a vassal state of Moscow."

Merz pointed out that the CDU had "very clearly won the election," adding: "We do not know at the moment how this federal government can come about."

However, he added that he hopes "for one coalition partner and not two."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us