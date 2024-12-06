Can cancer be detected early? Scientists say yes
3 min read
Can cancer be detected early? Scientists say yesA groundbreaking urine test developed by scientists could revolutionise early detection of lung cancer, identifying signs of the disease months or even years before symptoms appear.
So far, preclinical trials on mice have been successful, and researchers are eager to move to human trials to validate the test's effectiveness. / Reuters
December 6, 2024

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have developed a groundbreaking urine test that could detect lung cancer in its earliest stages, potentially transforming survival rates through life-saving early intervention.

The test targets specific proteins released by senescent cells, often referred to as "zombie cells". 

These cells, while damaged, remain active and accumulate in tissues over time. Instead of dying, they release proteins that alter their environment, creating conditions that promote cancer growth.

“We know that before cancer emerges, there are changes in the affected tissues. One of the changes is the accumulation of damaged cells that are not damaged enough to be removed but enough to release signals that reprogramme the tissue and make it perfect for cancer development,” explained Professor Ljiljana Fruk, one of the lead researchers.

Scientists identified these proteins in lung tissue and developed an innovative injectable sensor that reacts with them. 

The interaction releases a compound into the urine, which is detected using a silver solution, a technique once used in early photography.

 “The probe is composed of two parts, and the smaller one is released into urine through the kidneys,” Prof Fruk elaborated. 

“Once in urine, this part of the probe is too small to be detected, but it can be made visible by adding a bit of silver solution to it, the same silver compound used in photography in the early days of analogue photos.”

This novel approach aims to make cancer detection both accessible and affordable.

 “Ultimately, we wanted to develop a urine test that could help doctors identify signs of the early stages of cancer, potentially months or even years before noticeable symptoms appear,” Prof Fruk added.

Unlike expensive imaging technologies, the test could serve as a cost-effective diagnostic tool, particularly in high-risk groups or resource-limited settings. 

The study, funded by Cancer Research UK, also aims to adapt the technology to detect other cancers, such as breast and pancreatic cancer.

So far, preclinical trials on mice have been successful, and researchers are eager to move to human trials to validate the test's effectiveness.

A potential game-changer

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, claiming 1.8 million lives annually. 

Nearly half of all cases are diagnosed at advanced stages, where treatment options are limited, and survival rates are dismal.

Currently, only 10 percent of lung cancer patients survive for a decade or more after diagnosis. 

Early detection through this new urine test could be a turning point, providing patients, with a significantly better chance at successful treatment and long-term survival.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us