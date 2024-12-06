Researchers at the University of Cambridge have developed a groundbreaking urine test that could detect lung cancer in its earliest stages, potentially transforming survival rates through life-saving early intervention.

The test targets specific proteins released by senescent cells, often referred to as "zombie cells".

These cells, while damaged, remain active and accumulate in tissues over time. Instead of dying, they release proteins that alter their environment, creating conditions that promote cancer growth.

“We know that before cancer emerges, there are changes in the affected tissues. One of the changes is the accumulation of damaged cells that are not damaged enough to be removed but enough to release signals that reprogramme the tissue and make it perfect for cancer development,” explained Professor Ljiljana Fruk, one of the lead researchers.

Scientists identified these proteins in lung tissue and developed an innovative injectable sensor that reacts with them.

The interaction releases a compound into the urine, which is detected using a silver solution, a technique once used in early photography.

“The probe is composed of two parts, and the smaller one is released into urine through the kidneys,” Prof Fruk elaborated.

“Once in urine, this part of the probe is too small to be detected, but it can be made visible by adding a bit of silver solution to it, the same silver compound used in photography in the early days of analogue photos.”

This novel approach aims to make cancer detection both accessible and affordable.

“Ultimately, we wanted to develop a urine test that could help doctors identify signs of the early stages of cancer, potentially months or even years before noticeable symptoms appear,” Prof Fruk added.

Unlike expensive imaging technologies, the test could serve as a cost-effective diagnostic tool, particularly in high-risk groups or resource-limited settings.

The study, funded by Cancer Research UK, also aims to adapt the technology to detect other cancers, such as breast and pancreatic cancer.

So far, preclinical trials on mice have been successful, and researchers are eager to move to human trials to validate the test's effectiveness.

A potential game-changer

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, claiming 1.8 million lives annually.

Nearly half of all cases are diagnosed at advanced stages, where treatment options are limited, and survival rates are dismal.

Currently, only 10 percent of lung cancer patients survive for a decade or more after diagnosis.

Early detection through this new urine test could be a turning point, providing patients, with a significantly better chance at successful treatment and long-term survival.