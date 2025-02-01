WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
ICRC staff 'angry' over Israel’s shackled release of Palestinian prisoners
Many of the released prisoners appear in poor health, some barely able to walk. They were taken to hospitals in Ramallah for treatment.
Commenting on the freed prisoners' poor health, Hamas said it confirmed "the brutality" of what Palestinians endure in Israeli jails. / AFP
February 1, 2025

The International Red Cross staff were "angry" over the way Israel released the Palestinian prisoners as they were led out in shackles with their hands behind their heads, according to the Israeli daily Haaretz.

Israel on Saturday released Palestinians from its jails in the fourth prisoner swap under the ongoing ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Thirty-two of the freed prisoners from the occupied West Bank were handed over to the International Red Cross from the Ofer Prison facility near Ramallah, in line with the terms of the Jan. 19 truce.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered near the Ramallah Cultural Palace to welcome the freed prisoners, waving Palestinian flags and chanting in support of the resistance and Gaza.

Despite warnings, the crowd gathered to receive the prisoners, who raised victory signs in defiance of Israeli orders.

Brutality in Israeli jails

Many of the released prisoners appeared in poor health, with some barely able to walk. They were taken to hospitals in Ramallah for medical checks and treatment.

Commenting on the freed prisoners' poor health, Hamas said it confirmed "the brutality" of what Palestinians endure in Israeli jails.

Hamas described these violations as "war crimes and crimes against humanity that require immediate intervention by the international community, the UN and the rights group."

Later, a number of freed Palestinian prisoners arrived in Gaza escorted by the Red Cross. Many were taken to the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

A total of 183 Palestinians were expected to be released Saturday from Israeli jails, including 111 who were held after October 7, 2023, according to the Prisoners' Information Office.

Earlier, the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, released three Israeli captives from Gaza and handed them over to the Red Cross.

