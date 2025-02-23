WAR ON GAZA
Live blog: US supports Israel in delaying Palestinian prisoners' release
Truce pausing Israel's war on Gaza — which has reportedly killed 48,339+ Palestinians, a figure revised by officials to 62,000+, having added thousands who are missing and now presumed dead — enters its 37th day.
February 23, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025

2213 GMT — The White House has said that it supports Israel's decision to delay releasing 600 Palestinian prisoners, citing what it described as the "barbaric treatment" of Israeli hostages by Hamas.

Delaying the prisoner release is an "appropriate response" to the Palestinian resistance group's treatment of the hostages, a statement from National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said.

President Donald Trump is prepared to support Israel in "whatever course of action it chooses regarding Hamas," he added.

More updates 👇

2025 GMT — Israeli army raises military readiness near Gaza as ceasefire tensions grow

Israel's military increased its readiness near besieged Gaza amid the fragile ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army announced.

"Following a situational assessment, it was decided to increase the operational readiness in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement while clarifying that "no changes to the Home Front Command guidelines" were being made.

2000 GMT — Israel attacks funeral of released Palestinian prisoner

Israeli forces have attacked Palestinians attending the funeral of released Palestinian prisoner Nael Obeid, 46, in the town of Issawiya, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, WAFA news agency said.

The agency cited local sources reporting that the Israeli forces stormed the town and heavily fired tear gas at mourners attending Obeid's funeral.

For our live updates from Sunday, February 23, 2025, click here.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
